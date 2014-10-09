Hispanic Heritage Month: Celebrate in NYC at these institutions

New York City is home to dozens of cultural institutions that celebrate and promote Hispanic culture. Here’s a look at what some of them have coming up on their calendars.

ABAKUÁ Afro-Latin Dance Company

This Manhattan-based dance company performs and teaches Afro-Latin dance. It’ll next perform in the city on Oct. 19 as part of Bailando Por Una Causa, a night of dance benefiting the Latino Commission on AIDS. 7:30-9:30 p.m., $25-50, followed by an after-party from 9:30-11:30 p.m., $35; El Museo del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Ave., 212-831-7272, bailandoporunacausa.orgAfro Latin Jazz Alliance

The organization celebrates the music of big band Latin jazz through its collection of scores and recordings, education programs and, of course, performances. Catch director Arturo O’Farrill and his Afro Latin jazz Orchestra every Sunday at Birdland at

9 and 11 p.m. $30; 315 W. 44th St., 212-581-3080, birdlandjazz.com

Ballet Hispanico

The leading Latino dance company premieres its first evening-length work, Gustavo Ramirez Sansano’s “CARMEN.maquia,” Nov. 22 at the Apollo Theater. 8 p.m., $28-$58; 253 W. 125th St., 212-531-5300, apollotheater.org

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company

This company celebrates Mexican and Mexican-American culture through its dance and education programming. Calpulli will perform on Nov. 1 at the City College Center for the Arts’ Aaron Davis Hall next month in “Dia de Los Muertos.” 2 and 7 p.m., $25-$35; W. 113rd Street and Convent Avenue, 212-650-6900, adhatccny.org

El Museo del Barrio

The city’s only Latino museum currently has a retrospective of Venezuelan sculptor and postwar American art figure Marisol Escobar up in the new exhibition, “MARISOL: Sculptures and Works on Paper.” Now through Jan. 10, 2015, $9/adults, $5 students and seniors (suggested); 1230 Fifth Ave., 212-831-7272, elmuseo.org

Mano a Mano: Mexican Culture Without Borders

This nonprofit celebrates Mexican culture and traditions through festivals, concerts, seminars and more, including its upcoming Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 1 at St. Marks Church-In-The-Bowery, featuring a special tribute to actress María Félix and poet Octavio Paz. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free; 131 E. 10th St., 212-587-3070, manoamano.us

Pregones Theater Puerto Rican Traveling Theater

The company calls New York home twice over, with stages in both the Bronx and Manhattan. It currently has a Spanish-English production of “Apagon/Blackout,” the “quintessential boricua play,” running through Sunday at its Manhattan location. $15-$24; 304 W. 47th St., 212-354- 1293, pregonesprtt.org

Repertorio Español

The mostly Spanish-language theater, specializing in presenting Latin American, Spanish and Hispanic-American theater, has several productions currently running on its main stage, from contemporary plays like “Aire Frío” (next performance Saturday) to classics like Federico García Lorca’s “La Zapatera Prodigiosa” (next performance tonight). Tickets start at $15; 138 E. 27th St., 212-225-9999, repertorio.org