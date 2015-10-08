Celebrate Hispanic heritage in New York City

National Hispanic Heritage Month ends Oct. 15, but there are plenty of ways to celebrate the culture before then and …

The Hispanic Day Parade returns to Fifth Avenue Oct. 11, 2015. Photo Credit: Peter Aaron/Esto. Courtesy of Museum of the Moving Image

National Hispanic Heritage Month ends Oct. 15, but there are plenty of ways to celebrate the culture before then and beyond. Here are some events taking place across the city over the coming weeks.

ART

“Tribute to the Disappeared”

Mano a Mano: Mexican Culture Without Borders, a nonprofit dedicated to the promotion of Mexican culture, and curator Andrea Arroyo presents the exhibition component of this art project, which honors thousands of men and women who have disappeared in Mexico and other victims of violence. Now through Oct. 17, Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., FREE; The Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, 3940 Broadway, 212-568-1341

“Impressionism and the Caribbean: Francisco Oller and His Transatlantic World”

The work of the influential Puerto Rican impressionist painter Francisco Oller, whose work transformed the Puerto Rican art scene and contributed to the development of modern art in the Caribbean and Europe, is currently on display at the Brooklyn Museum. Now through Jan. 3, $16 adults, $10 students and seniors, free for ages 19 and under (suggested); 200 Eastern Parkway, Prospect Heights, 718-638-5000″#CarvingThroughBorders”

One of the current exhibitions at El Museo Del Barrio, New York City’s only Latino museum, is commissioned by CultureStrike and showcases 13 large woodblock prints that explore migrants’ diverse experiences. Now through Jan. 16, $9 adults, $5 students and seniors, free for children under 12 (suggested); 1230 Fifth Ave., 212-831-7272

MUSIC

Pueblo Harlem!

This annual Hispanic heritage celebration at Harlem School of the Arts will feature performances from the Afro Latin Jazz Alliance’s Youth Orchestra and the Fat Afro Latin Jazz Cats, a music workshop from the GRIOT Youth Ensemble, dance classes led by La Mora and more. Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., FREE; 645 St. Nicholas Ave., 212-926-4100

“Una Noche Impresionista”

City College of New York’s Association of Dominican Classical Artists kicks off its 2015-16 concert series with this gala concert, featuring Dominican clarinetist Jorge García D’ Leon, harpist Adán Vásquez and special guest pianist Milton Fernández, with conductor Carlos Andrés Mejía Zuluaga. Oct. 15, 7-10 p.m., FREE (donations welcome); Aaron Davis Hall, 160 Convent Ave., 404-500-9422

The Rafael Hernandez Music Festival 2015

Hosted by the Association for Puerto Rican-Hispanic Culture, a NYC-based nonprofit, this all-ages concert will feature renowned Puerto Rican singer Gloria Mirabal, Trio Los Platinos, a group of guitarists who interpret the bolero, and Mexican pianist Zoila Martinez. Oct. 18, 2-4 p.m., FREE; Bronx Library Center, 310 E. Kingsbridge Road, Bronx, 718-579-4244Fulaso

This 11-piece party band led by Erica Ramos specializes in funk, Boogaloo and soul with a Latin influence. The group’s upcoming gig at the Latin-focused venue Subrosa promises to be a good time. Oct. 24, 9 p.m.-11 p.m., $12 in advance, $14 day of; 63 Gansevoort St., 646-240-4264

FOOD

New York City Wine & Food Festival

Mexico is front and center during this year’s festival, which named the country the Culinary Destination of the Year. Check out an exciting collaboration between American and Mexican gastronomy at the festival’s Mexican Pavilion, among other events. Oct. 15-18, nycwff.orgDANCECalpulli Mexican Dance Company

The New York Botanical Garden hosts a series of outdoor performances by this traditional Mexican dance company as part of its current exhibition dedicated to the life and work of the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10-12, 24 and 25, and 6:45 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, $25 adults, $22 students and seniors, $10 ages 2-12, FREE under 2; 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, 718-817-8700

Ballet Hispanico

The New York City-based Latino dance company returns to the Apollo Theater for the world premiere of Brazilian choreographer Fernando Melo’s “Beautiful, Also, Is The Sun,” a new work inspired by his homeland set to live Brazilian music. Nov. 20-21, 8.p.m., $28-$58; 253 W. 125th St., 212-531-5300