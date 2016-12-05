Holiday gifts for the frequent flyer in your life

Here’s what to give the jetsetter who’s always on the go.

Know someone who’s always on the go? Give the jetsetter in your life items that will make that next trip even more special. If you can catch them, that is. Cue, the wanderlust with these ready-to-go gifts perfect for the avid traveler. And yeah, you can do better than a stylish luggage tag.

To pack:

Clare V. wallet clutch

Slightly more stylish than the TSA-required clear plastic bag, this monogrammable Italian leather bag is ideal for packing makeup or other trinkets that could get lost in a suitcase. $165; clarev.com

Aerobie AeroPress coffee and espresso maker

Gift the luxury of never having to drink muddy hotel coffee again with this easily portable, simple to use coffee press that makes a great cup of joe in less time than it takes to wait in line at Starbucks. Give with ground coffee, if you’re feeling generous. $29.95; amazon.com

Fujifilm Instax mini 8 camera

Sure, everyone has a camera in their pocket at all times, but nothing in your photostream compares to an instant photo that creates a tangible, on-the-spot memory you can’t even filter. Give with extra film — they’ll need it. $69.99; target.com

Ray-Ban Wayfarer, folding classic

For the constant vacationer, these unisex foldable shades that fit in a palm-sized case can conveniently be kept in a beach bag or a pocket to shade the sunny rays. $150/non-polarized, $200/polarized; ray-ban.com

Crate and Barrel table in a bag

For the enthusiastic and impromptu road tripper, give the gift of always having a surface to eat that drive-through burger and gas station beer six-pack on. This square table rolls up into a convenient carrying bag easy to take along on pretty much any trip. $69; crateandbarrel.com

For the flight:

June Jacobs on-the-go masque rituals

Don’t encourage the in-flight sheet mask (gross) and give this resealable, disposable squeeze tube filled with 1 ounce of June Jacobs’ revitalizing face mask to the traveler looking to beat jet lag. $18; junejacobs.com

Pair of Thieves cashmere socks

Even kicking it in coach, you can’t put a price on comfort, and these super-luxurious socks will fill in-flight naps with sweet dreams. $50; pairofthieves.com

UGG women’s classic II short boot

A boot that’s as cozy for long layovers as it is for an entire day sipping hot chocolate at a ski chalet or exploring the snowy streets of a quaint European town, the new UGG is water and stain resistant, practical for the unexpected puddle on an impromptu adventure. $160; ugg.com

Bose Quiet Control 30 wireless headphones

Help drown out the noise of planes with these noise-cancelling headphones that actually let the wearer enjoy her podcast rather than struggling to listen over the blaring of engines. $299.95; bose.com

“Wild Savannah: A Coloring Book Adventure”

This adult coloring book is a pleasant, relaxing supplement to lackluster in-flight entertainment and also works as an antidote to stressful travel planning, which will be much appreciated by the frequent travel deal planner. $9.09; amazon.com