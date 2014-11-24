Holiday season fashion: Add some French flair

Get the ease of French style here in NYC.

This holiday season is all about French style.

On her blog, CR Fashion Book, ex French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld’s shows off the powerful and sexy French designer Isabel Marant, while Refinery29 gets style advice from Chanel face/muse Ines de la Fressange.

I’ve personally always been obsessed with French style: the skinny pants from Theory and tiny black sweaters (I like Uniqlo’s). The Stella McCartney collarless jacket and black kitten heel. I’m also a dress lover. I love my Rag & Bone leather mini dress, my A.P.C. lace and black simple tunic dress with loafers and the ease of American designer Jill Stuart — who also is a fan of French style.

“There’s an ease to French style, a quiet cool that manages to be unfussy yet completely sexy and feminine,” Stuart says.

For some styling tips, look no further than super French stylist Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeeleand her uniform: black suit, great hair, smile and a faux fur scarf. She’s also not afraid of color, with an orange bag, scarf and hunter green safari pants under a black blazer.

Want a bit of glitz for Thanksgiving? Try a white T-shirt and a leopard or sparkle jacket. If you aren’t going to wear a chic tunic dress, go for a slim turtleneck and slim trouser with a kitten heel, or a white leg trouser and loafers. Don’t forget effortless hair and that smile.

Hereare my picks for some French flair this holiday season:

Uniqlo cashmere sweaters, $69.90, uniqlo.com

Theory Louise pant, $165, theory.com

C. Wonder faux fur scarf, $68, cwonder.com

Isabel Marant dicker ankle boot, $625, barneysnewyork.com

H&M sequined jacket, $49.95, hm.com

Loft hunter green safari pants, $24.88, loft.com

Nine West Illumie kitten heel pumps, $79, macys.com

Merona peyton sling back kitten heel pump, $29.99, target.com

A.P.C. tunic dresses. $355, usonline.apc.fr

Follow Kelly on Twitter @KellyBensimon or visit kellykillorenbensimon.com.