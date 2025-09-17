Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park to return to NYC next month

Photo by Colin Miller for Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Cozy Igloos with the Christmas Tree at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park NYC.

Attention all New Yorkers! The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is returning to Midtown Manhattan for the 2025-26 winter season.

​The festive open-air market will run from Oct. 24, 2025, through March 1, 2026, and will offer a variety of vendors, merchants and winter activities for all ages.

​This year’s Winter Village will feature European-style Holiday Shops curated by Urbanspace, with over 190 vendors from New York City and around the world offering artisan gifts, crafts, and gourmet treats.

​According to the Winter Village website, the shops will be housed in uniquely designed “jewel box” kiosks. The Urbanspace market will operate from October 24, 2025, through January 4, 2026.

​The Winter Village will offer a variety of activities throughout the fall and winter season for visitors to enjoy.

​The event includes ice skating on Bryant Park’s glistening rink, with free admission (skate rentals not included). The rink is one of the largest in the city. Visitors can also enjoy high-quality rental skates, free skating performances, and other special events.

​Bank of America cardholders can receive 10 percent off skate rentals when using their Bank of America card.

​Another highlight of the Winter Village is its lively food hall and bar, The Lodge, located next to the rink. The Lodge is the perfect spot to warm up after skating or to soak in the festive atmosphere. It offers a menu of hot beverages, seasonal food, and cocktails from two full-service bars.

​More festivities are expected later this holiday season, including Santa’s Corner, Cozy Igloos, Bumper Cars, and the annual tree lighting.

​For the past 23 years, the Winter Village has attracted more than 4 million visitors annually. Since 2002, Bryant Park has hosted the open-air “Holiday Shops” during the winter season. Bank of America partnered with Bryant Park in 2013 to expand the event, adding ice skating, a glass-enclosed food hall and additional shops, creating the Winter Village.

Bank of America continues its partnership with Bryant Park to provide visitors and New Yorkers with seasonal attractions, dining, and unique shopping experiences in the city that never sleeps.

“There is nothing quite like the magic of Manhattan during the holidays and the charm of winter in New York. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is one of the most fun, festive, and popular destinations… and it’s open all winter long,” said Vice President of Brand Partnerships and Events Irene Vagianos Whelan.

For future announcements and programming updates, follow @bryantparknyc on Instagram or visit wintervillage.com.