Biden pardons turkeys Peach and Blossom during final Thanksgiving event

The National Thanksgiving Turkeys Blossom and Peach roam the South Lawn ahead of their pardoning by U.S. President Joe Biden during the annual ceremony on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 25, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned Peach and Blossom, two white-plumed turkeys, on Monday, sparing them from Thanksgiving dinner tables, an annual tradition that also marked the start of the Democrat’s last holiday season at the White House.

This year’s turkeys are named after the Delaware state flower, the peach blossom, which symbolizes resilience, Biden, a Delawarean, told a crowd of around 2,500 people on the White House South Lawn, as one of the turkeys gobbled in the background.

“This event marks the official start of the holiday season here in Washington. It’s also my last time to speak here as your president during this season and give thanks and gratitude. So let me say to you – it’s been the honor of my life, I am forever thankful,” Biden said.

Peach weighs 41 pounds (19 kg) and loves to eat hot dish and tater tots and his dream is to see the Northern Lights, while Blossom weighs 40 pounds (18 kg) and loves to eat cheese curds and watch boxing, Biden quipped.

The true start of what has evolved into the current tradition of turkey pardoning dates back to the Harry Truman presidency in 1947. The official tradition began in 1989 at the White House, when then-President George H.W. Bush offered the first official presidential pardon.

Millions of turkeys will be roasted in Thanksgiving ovens across the country on Thursday and drenched in gravy, accompanied by a variety of side dishes, including holiday staples like stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce and green bean casserole.

Biden will travel to New York City’s Staten Island later on Monday for a “Friendsgiving” event with members of the U.S. Coast Guard.