Cash Cobain and Bay Swag join Sei Less in holiday giveback to NYC scholars

Cash Cobain and Bay Swag teamed up with Sei Less to give back this holiday season.

The holidays usually bring families together with joy, but sadly, not everyone enjoys that privilege.

“We get tied up in our daily lives throughout the year, and we sometimes really forget to slow down and think about the less fortunate people who are going through an internal struggle at home,” Dara Mirjahangiry, founder of Sei Less, told amNewYork.

Earlier this holiday season, Mirjahangiry began planning to give back to the NYC community by partnering with Children of Promise NYC, a nonprofit organization that supports children and families affected by parental incarceration.

During this holiday collaboration, Sei Less, the upscale Asian fusion celebrity hotspot, served a meal to about 40 scholars from Children of Promise, NYC.

Sei Less drew on its celebrity connections to surprise the scholars with appearances by NYC’s Cash Cobain and Bay Swag.

After Sei Less served the meal at the event, Cash Cobain and Bay Swag walked out from behind the curtains, and the room erupted. The scholars stared in shock; many couldn’t believe their eyes, and tears began to fall.

The scholars got to take pictures, get autographs, and even do a Q&A with the rappers!

We got to speak to some of the scholars, “I’m so excited, I’ve been with Children of Promise for three years, they show me how to handle things, and it helps my mental health, ” said Chelsea (12). “Children of Promise is like a second family,” Tissany (12) told us.

Bay Swag, of Queens, has been in the same place as these kids; his father has been incarcerated since he was a teen. This work is close to his heart.

“Stuff like this means a lot. The holidays is when families come together, and a lot of people don’t have that support system, so I’m gonna try as much as I can to do as much as I can for the kids.”

Sharon Content, founder of Children of Promise NYC, presented a community impact award to Mirjahangiry, Cash Cobain, and Bay Swag to express the organization’s gratitude.

“It brings intention, it lets them realize as children you’re important, you’re valued,” said Mirijahangary.

Evany (12) of Children of Promise, NYC had one thing to say to kids in her position, “I would tell kids to never give up hope because you’d never know when that light will shine bright”, she said.

“We all from the same place, if I can do it, you can do it!” said Bay Swag.

Be the spark for hope and change—get involved with Children of Promise, NYC. Find out more or volunteer at www.cpnyc.org—your impact starts today.