City giving away 100,000 tickets Tuesday for July 4 fireworks viewing spots

New Yorkers hoping for prime views of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks can score free tickets starting tomorrow.

Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday that the city will distribute 100,000 tickets for designated viewing areas at Brooklyn Bridge Park and The Seaport in Manhattan.

Tickets will go live at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, and will be distributed online at july4thtickets.events.nyc on a first-come, first-served basis. They are for designated viewing areas in Brooklyn Bridge Park or designated sections of Pier 16 and Pier 17 at The Seaport.

Each person can request up to four tickets for Brooklyn Bridge Park and up to two tickets for The Seaport viewing areas.

For New Yorkers looking to get spots early for the Brooklyn Bridge Park location, Adams is offering four free tickets to the first 2,500 people who text “FIREWORKS” to 917-909-2288 ahead of the general release.

“Whether you’re watching from Brooklyn Bridge Park or the piers at The Seaport in Manhattan, our administration is making sure this celebration is for everyone. I can’t wait to join hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers and visitors as we light up the night and honor America’s birthday right here in the greatest city in the world,” said Mayor Adams in a Monday announcement.

The 49th annual fireworks show will launch more than 80,000 shells along the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge, featuring colorful displays and state-of-the-art projection mapping.

For those without tickets, the show will also be visible from portions of the FDR Drive, with public entry points located at Montgomery Street and Madison Street, Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place, and the Brooklyn Bridge ramp, as well as Broad Street and Water Street.

An ADA-accessible viewing area will be available at Murray Bergtraum Field, accessible via Pike Street and Cherry Street.