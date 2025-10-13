Coastal storm washes out Columbus Day Parade in Midtown

The coastal storm battering New York on Monday has washed out the big Columbus Day Parade celebrating Italian heritage in Midtown that was due to take place this afternoon.

More than 33,000 participants were due to march up 5th Avenue between 44th and 72nd Streets beginning at noon on Monday, with tens of thousands more onlookers expected to line the parade route. But Mother Nature had other plans as a strong nor’easter is bringing heavy rain and wind to the tri-state area.

With Gov. Kathy Hochul declaring a state of emergency on Sunday due to the anticipated stormy weather, the Columbus Citizens Foundation announced late Sunday night that the parade would not proceed as planned on Monday.

“Due to the governor’s declaration of a state of emergency this evening in response to the dangerous weather conditions brought on by the nor’easter, including high winds, heavy rain and flooding in surrounding areas, we must cancel the 81st annual Columbus Day Parade for the safety of all participants and viewers,” said Amy Briskin, a spokesperson for the Columbus Citizens Foundation.

The parade will not be rescheduled for this year; the next Columbus Day march is scheduled to take place in October 2026.

It’s the first time since 2020 that Midtown’s Columbus Day Parade has been scrapped. The COVID-19 pandemic that year forced the event to be held virtually.