Couple ties the knot during Times Square Valentine’s Day love-fest

On Valentine’s Day morning, confetti burst across Times Square as Kimberley Cambron and William Edwards shared their first kiss as husband and wife.

Each year, the Times Square Alliance hosts a special Valentine’s Day wedding event, offering couples the chance to exchange vows in the heart of the city. And this year, Cambron and Edwards decided to jump on the opportunity to take part in the festivities.

“All along, we should’ve been looking at the Big Apple, the crossroads of the world, because that’s exactly where we are in our relationship,” Cambron said of their decision to have the Times Square Alliance officiate their wedding.

This is their second marriage, and finding each other later in life has been a healing experience. Edwards shared that they met on a dating app, though both nearly canceled their first date, exhausted by past disappointments in dating.

“We were ready to give up—almost. But I’m glad we didn’t,” Edwards said.

He proposed to Cambron in September, initially planning to elope at the end of 2025, but their spontaneity got the best of them.

Edwards and Cambron, both from California, live with their respective families. While Edwards was planning a work trip to New Jersey, they looked into tying the knot in Times Square on Valentine’s Day—and decided to go for it. Edwards had never been to Times Square, and Cambron only picked out her dress a few days ago. But despite the impromptu plans, Valentine’s Day brought them together, and they believe it always will.

“The significance is that, one, I always forget our anniversary—so now I never will,” Cambron jokes. Turning to Edwards, he added, “For me, it’s the same thing. Valentine’s Day always sneaks up on me. But not anymore.”

They love how grandly they’ve commemorated their special day but aren’t worried about keeping the excitement alive as they start this new chapter.

“Yeah, tough act to follow,” Cambron said. “But we’re going to make our lives together just as exciting as the start.”