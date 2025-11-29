Here’s how you can enjoy the holidays while on a budget

I’m heading into this holiday season on the budget of all budgets, and it’s not easy. There’s so much to do during the holidays, especially in New York, and, it’s tough when you see parents taking their kids somewhere enthralling every week of December when you can barely afford to snap a photo with a mall Santa.

If you’re on an extremely tight budget this year, try not to lose hope. You don’t have to channel your inner Scrooge just yet. Here are some things you can do to enjoy the holiday season with your family – without breaking the bank.

Holiday lights. Is it just me, or have the neighbors really stepped up their outdoor holiday game in the past few years? I blame social media, since these displays aren’t always just for the eyes of passers-by. Whatever the reason, sometimes a stroll or a drive through your neighborhood is all you need to bump up the holiday spirit. Skip the expensive cocoa at Starbucks and make your own at home to sip while you enjoy the sparkling lights in your area.

Volunteer. With so much focus on gifts and consumerism, it’s easy to forget what the holiday season is truly about. There’s no better time to stress the importance of being grateful for what you have, and to take the opportunity to help those in need. Volunteering your time or even purchasing a small toy to donate, if you can, is perhaps the best way to get your family into the true spirit of the season.

Free events. You might be pleasantly surprised to find a lot of holiday events are free of charge. Be sure to check our calendar for things to do every day, where we list tons of free or low-cost events. Many neighborhoods hold annual tree and menorah lighting events, and some even take it a step further with parades or strolls. In my neighborhood, the local volunteer fire department drives through the streets with Santa onboard to delight the children every year on a Saturday before Christmas. Go to our homepage at newyorkfamily.com to stay up-to-date on all the holiday happenings this season.

Window shopping. Sure, not every city has storefronts that catch your eye from a block away, but we live in one of the most magical cities in the world during the holiday season. For New Yorkers, a simple stroll down Fifth is all you need to restore your holiday joy. When you’re done, snag a photo at the world famous tree in Rockefeller Center. There’s truly nowhere like New York City at Christmas.

Tree trimming “party.” No one likes lugging boxes of decorations out of storage, but, if you turn it into a party, you might find your family a bit more helpful. Turn up the holiday music, bake some yummy cookies, and make a day of trimming the tree. I let my son put a small tree in his room this year, and suddenly he was jollier than old St. Nick himself!

DIY gifts. You might think handmade gifts look cheap, but I disagree. If someone takes the time to create something just for you, it’s automatically ten times more meaningful. If you can knit or crochet, now is the perfect time of year for an extra scarf (easy project for beginners like me!) or a pair of gloves. Baking up a batch of someone’s favorite cookies or even hand-crafted bracelets can be a lovely gesture that won’t cost much at all. Plus, it’s an activity you can do with the family, making it all the more special.

Holiday movie night. If there’s one thing there’s no shortage of, it’s holiday movies. New movies emerge every year to add to the growing list of timeless holiday classics. You can make a whole day or night of cozying up with some snacks and the remote to get lost in a holiday film-a-thon. Melt some minty chocolate to dress up your popcorn and make it festive!

