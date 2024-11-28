Macy’s Santaland is back for the holidays

Santa Claus is coming to town!

With Christmas just over a month away, thousands are waiting for the arrival of the man in the red suit. Well, before he makes his yearly shimmy down your chimney and munches on those delicious cookies, he has to make a quick stop to the city that never sleeps.

Macy’s annual Santaland returns on Black Friday this year! While Macy’s is known for their spectacular and magical light shows and displays during the holiday season, the experience further awakens and highlights the magic of Christmas time. The attraction typically gets over 170 thousand visitors each year.

The Santaland tradition dates back to 1862 when the store wanted to create a magical holiday experience for families and of course, the chance to meet Santa himself. The event occurs on the 8th floor of the iconic Herald Square store. Throughout the building, you will find helpful elves directing you to the exhibit and the man of the hour.

When you step into the magical land, you will be met with whimsical lights, decorated winter trees and even nutcrackers, reindeer and the iconic Rainbow Bridge, though we’re not sure if Rudolph will be making an appearance this year. There are life-sized trains, perfect for photos and a winter village fit for the hardest-working elves.

Unlike previous years, the company is requiring reservations. Reservations can be made up to five days in advance of opening day. Macy’s does note that the reservation time is to join the line to enter the attraction. You must include all parties in your reservation, and the maximum per reservation is nine people, adults and children included. Macy’s advises booking Monday through Thursday, as the weekends can become quite hectic. While admission is free, photos available for purchase will cost $39.99.

The jolly man with the curly white beard will be available for photo ops and for your little ones to tell him their wishlist. Macy’s is also practicing diversity this year, ensuring there are diverse options available.

“For decades, we have offered the opportunity for guests to meet Black Santa, Caucasian Santa & Spanish-speaking Santa with the goal of offering representations of Santa, helping to meet the vision & needs of our customers,” the booking website states. “Please select your preference when prompted while making your reservation.”

You may choose to sit next to him or on top of his gifts. They are also offering a sensory-friendly experience on December 7th and December 14th. During the experience, select elements of the attraction will be modified, guests will be privately escorted through Santaland by one of Santa’s elves and during their visit with Santa Claus, guests will have extended time to ensure a calm and enjoyable experience.

“Guests will visit Santa as he sits on his throne. He is excited to see you & take a photo. You can choose to sit next to him on his throne or on a red gift box nearby,” the website states. “Young children who are not able to sit up on their own will require an adult or older child to sit with them to hold them up. Santa will not be able to hold children on his lap.”

The land will be open starting 8 am on Black Friday, and 10 am on weekends afterward. Weekdays open at 10 am and end at 9 pm, so be sure to check the calendar when making your reservations.

Macy’s at Herald Square has a rich history when it comes to the holidays. Not only do they host the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade — a miles-long stretch of larger-than-life balloons of your favorite cartoons and iconic characters, there are also live performances from school bands, the Rockettes and favorite singers including The Temptations, Chlöe Bailey, and Charli D’Amelio this year.

“For generations, Macy’s has been the ultimate holiday destination that brings friends and families together, creates last memories and inspires our customers,” says Kathleen Wright, Director of Production Operations at Macy’s Studios. “We look forward to helping customers continue beloved holiday traditions.”

Santaland will open the Friday, Nov. 29.

A version of this story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.