For the holiday season, Nordstrom’s Flagship New York City store has launched “Oh, What Funhouse!”, a multi-sensory journey through gifting.

“Oh, What Funhouse!” takes place throughout the entire store, giving shoppers an experience like never before. The activations offer different gifting options based on one of the five senses.

“We wanted to flip the script on traditional holiday shopping,” said Olivia Kim, SVP of Creative at Nordstrom. “‘Oh, What Funhouse!’ transforms the store into a surreal playground where gifting becomes instinctive, expressive, and joyful. It’s about awakening the senses, embracing bold choices, and creating moments that feel unmistakably New York.”

Each floor features its own unique activations for shoppers to explore. The journey starts on the first floor, where guests can pick up a Gift Expert Guide, a collectible passport that leads them through each activation, and guests can collect stickers and gift notes from each zone as they work to unlock their “sixth” sense.

The first-floor activation, “Sound: Listen to Your Instinct,” features a floating piano that fills the atrium with bright melodies. The second floor features “Scent: Follow Your Nose,” where a sculptural nose invites guests to press a button and receive a fortune-cookie-style receipt with gifting clues.

The third floor features “Sight: Make an Impression,” a kaleidoscopic maze of funhouse mirrors. The fourth floor activation, “Touch: Know What Feels Right,” showcases two giant hands with tactile moments, including digital palm readings. Lastly, the fifth-floor activation, “Taste: Match Their Taste,” has gumball machines dispensing unique flavors.

To celebrate the launch, Nordstrom NYC is hosting a one-night-only shopping event on Dec. 4 where shoppers can engage in the activations, enjoy festive treats and win prizes.

“Oh, What Funhouse!” will be on display at the Nordstrom NYC Men’s & Women’s stores through Jan. 5, 2026. Nordstrom NYC is located at 225 W 57th St. For more information about Nordstrom, visit www.nordstrom.com.