Four New York City businesses selected for Small Business Spotlight at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Four New York City-based businesses will be highlighted at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park as a part of Bank of America’s Small Business Spotlight Program.

Each year, Bank of America grants four businesses a chance to sell their products in a rent-free booth at the Bank of America Winter Village Holiday Shops for two weeks out of the season.

“Small businesses fuel and strengthen our local economy and help New York City neighborhoods thrive,” said José Tavarez, president, Bank of America New York City. “As the nation’s largest lender to small businesses, we look forward to welcoming this year’s Small Business Spotlight merchants to Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park as they set up shop this winter. The rent-free booth that we provide to these four small businesses will help them widen their reach and sell their products in this formidable setting without incurring additional overhead expenses. This year’s business owners join a network of more than 20 entrepreneurs who have participated in this program since it launched in 2020.”

This year’s Small Business Spotlight businesses are:

Tribe & Oak, a Brooklyn-based home goods company that sells scented coconut soy wax candles, body butter, hand sanitizers, and reed diffusers, all of which are vegan, eco-friendly, and cruelty-free. Oct. 24 – Nov. 11.

JAY CERAMICS, a Staten Island-based ceramics store that sells handcrafted everyday tableware and statement pieces. Nov. 12 – Nov. 30.

Smar Art, a Brooklyn-based store that started with greeting cards and now offers vibrant stickers, art prints, and bookmarks. Dec. 1 – Dec. 16.

Vanilla Joe & Co., a Manhattan-based business that sells scented candles inspired by the brand’s namesake and canine mascot, Vanilla Joe, a yellow Labrador Retriever, and features different dog breeds. Dec. 17 – Jan. 4.

Last year, businesses at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park generated approximately $50 million in sales during the season.

“As an alum of the Bank of America Small Business Spotlight program, we are forever grateful for the opportunity provided to us,” said Kalsang Chomphel, potter/artist, Kalsang Pottery. “This was the stage from where we began our retail journey, our starting point of testing how a small business like ours can explore the wide market that is out there. This opportunity gave us strength, confidence, and exposure to the wider world about who we are and what we can offer.”

The Small Business Spotlight booth can be found near the fountain, which is located close to the 41st Street and 6th Avenue entrance to Bryant Park. The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park opens to the public on Oct. 24 and will run through Jan. 4, 2026. The rink will stay open through March 1, 2026.

For more information, visit bryantpark.org.