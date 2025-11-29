Every parent wants to give their child a holiday that makes them feel special. Yet, many New Yorkers simply cannot afford to get the toys, clothes, and meals they want when they are struggling to make ends meet. This year, there are many ways to help those in need around the NYC metro area, and get your kids involved, too. Take a look at our guide to find out how you and your kids can help make a difference this holiday season.

Manhattan

Various locations

Facebook • Instagram

Help grant the wishes of children in need who write letters to Santa through the U.S. Postal Service each year. Generous volunteers can “adopt” a letter, buy the item requested, and bring it to the post office to pay to mail the gift to the child. Learn more about how to get involved on the website.

601 West 26th St., Suite M287

646-535-3055

Facebook • Instagram

This nonprofit helps pregnant women, families, and kids (ages 0–5) in the NYC area who are facing homelessness and poverty by providing essentials and support for pregnancy, postpartum care, and early childhood. You can donate right from their Amazon Wishlist, on their website via PayPal, or by mailing a check.

Facebook • Instagram

888C 8th Ave.

NYSoM collects toys, children’s books, and supplies to benefit children and families during the holidays. These items will be distributed at NYSoM HolidayMania on Saturday, December 20. Suggested donations include new or used toys, children’s books, sports equipment, and school supplies, and can be dropped off at the event or mailed beforehand.

Various locations

Instagram

Run by the U.S. Marine Corps, Toys for Tots collects and distributes toys to children in need during the holidays so they can experience the joys of the season. Visit the website to find local campaigns throughout the city or make a monetary donation.

Apollo Theater

Facebook • Instagram

This Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, marks the 28th year of Gobble Gobble Give, delivering food, clothing, and toiletries to the homeless every Thanksgiving since 1998. The Apollo in Harlem will again be a site for meal preparation and donation drop-off, where Thanksgiving meals, clothing, blankets, toiletries, and toys will be collected and distributed to local charities. Register online in advance to drop off a toy.

Central Park

212-294-8100

Facebook • Instagram

Join this 4-mile run/walk in Central Park to support God’s Love We Deliver, an organization that works to improve the health and well-being of individuals living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other serious illnesses by preparing and delivering nutritious, high-quality meals. Sunday, Nov. 23, 8 am

129 Fulton St.

212-776-2000

Facebook • Instagram

Help make the holidays brighter for homeless children by supporting the Coalition for the Homeless Toy Drive, a charity that distributes more than 5,000 gifts to boys and girls living in New York City shelters.

405 East 73rd St.

212-639-0100

Facebook • Instagram

The Ronald McDonald House provides free accommodations for families whose children are undergoing medical treatment at nearby hospitals. Monetary donations are accepted online.

4 World Trade Center, Floor 29, 150 Greenwich St.

646-731-9630

Facebook • Instagram

The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund helps support the families of NYC Police Officers, Firefighters, Port Authority Police, and EMS personnel who have lost their lives on the job. Check out their website to find out how you can lend a hand or make a donation.

Queens

1 Tennis Pl, Forest Hills

Instagram

Drop off a toy between Nov. 23 through Dec. 14 at any one of the participating partner locations. All gifts will be donated to Queens Community House to benefit Queens’ children in need, aged 0 – 13. The Toy Drive Celebration takes place at Forest Hills Stadium on December 14 from 11:30 am to 2 pm, offering light refreshments and a few surprises!⁠

130 Tulip Ave., Floral Park

Facebook • Instagram

After Warren and Jackie Hance lost their daughters, they created a lasting legacy in honor of their girls. The Hance Family Foundation offers programs to help communities, including a toy drive for children in need in Long Island, Queens, and Brooklyn. Drop-off sites are listed on the website, where you can also make a monetary donation that will be used to buy gifts for children in need. Through Dec. 16.

Brooklyn

200 Eastern Parkway

718-638-5000

Through December 13, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys for children ages 0–14 in the designated bins by the Admissions Desk. If you donate, you get 20% off in the shop. Clothing, coloring books, and other holiday gifts will be given out on Sunday, December 14, 11 am–2 pm, while supplies last.

74 Grand Ave. #1C

646-850-3611

Facebook • Instagram

This organization supports at-risk families living in poverty by providing essential children’s supplies and parenting education, promoting the health, well-being, and safety of children aged five years and younger. You can donate your time, money, or high-need items via Amazon or Walmart.

212-404-3640

Facebook • Instagram

From now through December 12, you can help us make the holidays brighter for 5,500 underserved kids in Brooklyn and Long Island. Every $20 donation puts a special toy, book, or gift directly into the hands of a child supported by our NYU Langone Family Health Centers, Long Island Pediatric Center, and nearby communities.

1720 Church Ave.

718-282-0108

Facebook • Instagram

Drop-off locations to be announced

This NYC-based nonprofit serves over 65,000 people annually throughout the city. It works to improve the lives of New Yorkers through a variety of programs, including homelessness prevention, supportive housing, and employment training. The organization also holds holiday toy drives for children living in Queens, Brooklyn, and Bronx shelters.

Bronx

1200 Waters Place

718-828-3900



Toy donations can be dropped off until Monday, Dec. 1, at various Bronx-based businesses, including NYC Herbs, 452 E. 138th St., Pearl Pilates Haven, 11 Bruckner Blvd., Caridad Restaurant at 1436 Williamsbridge Road, the Residence Inn, 1776 Eastchester Road, and MindBodyHair Salon, 1446 Williamsbridge Road. Annual fundraising holiday party Dec. 4th at Pelham Bay and Split Rock Golf Course.

718-287-2600

Facebook • Instagram

Drop-off Locations to be announced

This NYC-based nonprofit serves more than 65,000 people each year throughout the city. It works to improve the lives of New Yorkers through a variety of programs, including homelessness prevention, supportive housing, and employment training. The organization also holds holiday toy drives for children living in Queens, Brooklyn, and Bronx shelters.

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.