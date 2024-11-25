NYPD, FDNY assists 77WABC Radio in handing out 10,000 turkeys for those in need

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Members of the FDNY and NYPD worked with 77WABC Radio to hand out turkeys to those in need on Monday.

In collaboration with AARP New York, Gristedes and D’Agostinos Supermarkets, and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York, 77WABC Radio hopes to hand out 10,000 turkeys to homeless people and those in need throughout the five boroughs over the next few days. The turkeys were donated by Gristedes, and D’Agostino’s.

“WABC Radio is an emergency broadcast station, a responsibility that extends to helping people in the greater New York City community year-round,” said John Catsimatidis, Owner of Red Apple Media, 77WABC, and Gristedes and D’Agostinos Supermarkets. “Working with AARP New York and The Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York, we are bringing much-needed help, and hopefully joy, to those in our community who are in need and deserve happiness and a good meal for the Holiday Season.”

Members of United Firefighters Association and NYPD were seen handing out the traditional Thanksgiving birds at St. Malachy’s Church at West 48 Street and 8th Avenue. Lines of hungry New Yorkers are expected to stretch down the block and into the streets of Times Square as families, seniors, and individuals in need seek essential holiday assistance.

“It is a privilege to help those in need during the holidays. This is our way of giving back,” said former Congressman Anthony Weiner, who now hosts The Middle on WABC Radio.

“New York knows how to get it right, I am going to try and instill hope for these communities, every smile and part of time that you give is important,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

Around 10% of senior citizens are suffering from food insecurity. Some 1.2 New Yorkers face food insecurity throughout the year. a number that continues to rise as inflation and housing challenges drive more people into hardship. FDNY and NYPD Officials and community leaders are stepping up in this critical time, wearing their uniforms and serving as a beacon of hope for those struggling to make ends meet.

“AARP New York is thrilled to be part of the 77WABC and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York 10,000-Turkey Giveaway,” said Beth Finkel, AARP New York State Director. “In our state, just over 1 in 10 households experience food insecurity, according to Hunger Solutions New York. Older adults shouldn’t have to decide between buying groceries, medication, and other necessities.”

“Catholic Charities is proud to partner with 77WABC, AARP NY, and Gristedes and D’Agostinos for this generous initiative that brings hope and nourishment to families in need,” said Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York. “While Thanksgiving and Christmas are a special time to come together and support our neighbors, Catholic Charities of New York works every day to provide food, shelter, and resources to those who need it most.”