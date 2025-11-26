Quantcast
PHOTOS | Parade workers gear up for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, inflating balloon characters

Parade workers are gearing up for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Photo by Dean Moses

Preparation is underway for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as the balloons get inflated and gear up to take flight.

On Nov. 26, parade workers were seen at 81st Street and Columbus Avenue inflating balloons that will be a part of the parade. Each year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade features a number of pop culture characters reimagined as giant inflatable balloons, floating from 77th Street down the 2.5-mile route to Macy’s Herald Square flagship.

On Thanksgiving morning, spectators will line the streets of Manhattan to watch the parade go by. This year, the parade will feature a handful of new characters, including Buzz Lightyear, Mario, PAC-MAN, and Shrek’s Onion Carriage. The parade will also feature 32 balloons, 3 ballonicles, 27 floats, 4 specialty units, 33 clown groups, a performance by the Radio City Rockettes and, as always, will finish off with a visit from Santa Claus.

Workers inflate the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons.
Workers inflate the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons.Photo by Dean Moses
Workers inflate the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons.
Workers inflate the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons.Photo by Dean Moses
Workers inflate the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons.
Workers inflate the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons.Photo by Dean Moses
Shrek's Onion Carriage is a new addition to the parade.
Shrek’s Onion Carriage is a new addition to the parade.Photo by Dean Moses
Buzz Lightyear is a new addition to the parade.
Buzz Lightyear is a new addition to the parade.Photo by Dean Moses
Spectators check out the inflation process.
Spectators check out the inflation process.Photo by Dean Moses
a young girl leans on a barricade
Waiting for Thanksgiving dinner like…Photo by Dean Moses
Workers inflate the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons.
Workers inflate the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons.Photo by Dean Moses
Spectators took selfies with the inflated balloons.
Spectators took selfies with the inflated balloons.Photo by Dean Moses
A worker inflates the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons.
A worker inflates the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons.Photo by Dean Moses
Goku made his parade debut a few years ago.
Goku made his parade debut a few years ago.Photo by Dean Moses
A worker inflates the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons.
A worker inflates the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons.Photo by Dean Moses
One Piece character Monkey D. Luffy made his parade debut two years ago.
One Piece character Monkey D. Luffy made his parade debut two years ago.Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

