PHOTOS | Parade workers gear up for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, inflating balloon characters

Preparation is underway for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as the balloons get inflated and gear up to take flight.

On Nov. 26, parade workers were seen at 81st Street and Columbus Avenue inflating balloons that will be a part of the parade. Each year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade features a number of pop culture characters reimagined as giant inflatable balloons, floating from 77th Street down the 2.5-mile route to Macy’s Herald Square flagship.

On Thanksgiving morning, spectators will line the streets of Manhattan to watch the parade go by. This year, the parade will feature a handful of new characters, including Buzz Lightyear, Mario, PAC-MAN, and Shrek’s Onion Carriage. The parade will also feature 32 balloons, 3 ballonicles, 27 floats, 4 specialty units, 33 clown groups, a performance by the Radio City Rockettes and, as always, will finish off with a visit from Santa Claus.