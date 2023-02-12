PHOTOS: Dragons roar at Chinatown’s 25th annual Lunar New Year Parade and Festival

Chinatown celebrated the year of the rabbit in style on Sunday with a vibrant parade marching through Lower Manhattan.

Thousands gathered along the parade route, which began at Mott Street and Hester Streets, to see lion dancers, floats, confetti, and more. Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams led the way as the Lunar New Year parade stepped off to the happy cheers of spectators.

Gov. Hochul, covered in confetti, looked at the crowd in amazement, recalling when just three years ago the streets lay empty and business were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First of all, these crowds are incredible. It is living proof that New York City is back! There is no stopping us now,” said Hochul, adding that she has delivered $20 million to help bring the Big Apple’s Chinatown neighborhood back to its glory.

“I have been here through the darkest days. I walked the streets of this community in February of 2020, March of 2020. This community was hit so hard,” she said. “But this is a testament to the resiliency of the Asian community here in Chinatown, and I cannot be prouder to be your governor. But you’ve been through so much.”

This Lunar New Year marks the Year of the Rabbit.

The 25th annual Chinese New Year Parade and Festival continued along Canal Street toward Chatham Square, down to the Manhattan Bridge, culminating at Eldridge and Forsyth streets.