As the holiday season quickly approaches, planning ahead can make New Year’s Eve in New York City even more magical. While the holiday is celebrated around the world, nowhere does it quite like NYC— where tradition, spectacle, and community come together to take the celebrations to the next level.

This year, the iconic 7ft “2026” numerals will arrive in Duffy Square mid-December, giving visitors a chance to snap some pictures before taking their eyes to the sky. The famous Times Square ball drop takes place on top of the One Times Square building, and viewers are encouraged to arrive early— very early— to secure the best viewing spot possible.

To catch the best view of the ball, head to Broadway, between 43rd Street and 50th Street, or along Seventh Avenue up to 59th Street. The ball is raised at 6:00 p.m. on December 31, and at 11:59 p.m. sharp, the ball will start its 60-second descent, signifying the start of the new year.

This year’s Times Square festivities include performances by Mark Ambor, Mickey Guyton, Carrie Underwood, Megan Moroney, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the Jonas Brothers, TLC, Rita Ora, Greeicy, De La Ghetto, Kapo, and the dance group AGNEW.

But Times Square isn’t the only way to celebrate— NYC is full of incredible alternatives for every budget and vibe. Here you can find some private hosted parties.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly way to ring in the new year, Grand Army Plaza in Prospect Park will be hosting a fireworks show around midnight, launched in Long Meadow. The event has been going on for 45 years, with New Year’s cheer, live music, and fireworks! This is a cherished Brooklyn tradition that has been bringing the community together for decades on end. RSVP is encouraged.

Central Park is hosting its annual Midnight Run, the healthiest way to jump into 2026. Partake in a 4-mile run winding through New York’s very own Central Park. To participate in the race, runners must register, but if you aren’t interested in running, Central Park will be hosting a fireworks show of their own, accompanied by music, dancing, and thousands of community members coming together to ring in the New Year.

Another core memory moment is walking the Brooklyn Bridge at Midnight. Here, you’ll see an array of fireworks lining the New York City skyline. If you’d rather be stationary, the Brooklyn Bridge Park in DUMBO is a great ground-level view of the fireworks, which will light up the bridge.

No matter what vibe you choose to ring in the New Year— amongst the crowds of Times Square or under the glowing fireworks at the Brooklyn Bridge, NYC offers countless ways to welcome the New Year.