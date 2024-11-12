The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, a 74-foot tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce from West Stockbridge, MA, stands before it is decorated in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 09, 2024, in New York. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 74-foot Norway spruce, arrived in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 9, hailing from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. It’s the first time since 1959 the Rockefeller tree has come from Massachusetts, making the event even more special for locals and visitors alike.

The massive spruce, which weighs 11 tons and stretches 43 feet wide, was donated by the Albert family, who were thrilled to share their tree with millions of holiday revelers.

“I found this tree in July. I knew I had to knock on the door,” Erik Pauze, Head Gardener for Rockefeller Center, said. “I was walking around, and the tree was perfect all the way around. The family was great, nice and excited to donate the tree for Rockefeller Center.”

The tree was transported from Massachusetts to Manhattan with the help of cranes and a carefully orchestrated crew, arriving to cheers from onlookers as it took its place in Rockefeller Plaza.

EB Kelly, Senior Managing Director and Head of Rockefeller Center at Tishman Speyer, noted the significance of this year’s selection. “It’s incredibly special to have a tree from West Stockbridge for the first time in 65 years. The Albert family’s gift will bring holiday joy to millions who visit and watch the lighting,” said Kelly.

Now standing tall in Midtown, the tree will soon be decorated with more than 50,000 LED lights, and a dazzling Swarovski crystal star, adding to the holiday magic that draws people from around the world. The lighting ceremony is scheduled for December 4th, one of the city’s most beloved holiday events.

After the season ends, the tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity, continuing a tradition of sustainability by transforming the wood into lumber for housing projects. This year’s Rockefeller tree promises to bring New England charm and holiday spirit to the heart of Manhattan, marking the beginning of a festive season that unites New Yorkers and visitors alike.