In a bustling city like New York, no day is ever the same. The familiar favorites do, however, make a return in the holiday season.

For the 93rd time in its history, dating back to 1931, when construction workers at the Rockefeller Center site joined efforts to purchase and adorn a modest fir with handmade decorations, the Rockefeller Christmas Tree will light up the Plaza.

About this year’s tree

Having come a long way since those humble beginnings, this year’s specimen is a Norway Spruce, measuring 45 feet in diameter and 75 feet in height, making it larger than a seven-story building.

Cut on November 6, the tree then traveled 130 miles from East Greenbush, NY, where it had been tended with care by the Russ family for over 60 years. In a conversation with Center Magazine, the official editorial platform for the Rockefeller Center, Judy Russ referred to the donation as “a way to honor” her late husband and other family members who have passed.

This gesture of love will now be shared with the world and ensure that the Russ legacy lives on in the memories of the 125 million yearly visitors who pause beneath the sparkling lights. Wrapped in 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LEDs, the Spruce will once again transform Midtown into the glowing heart of Manhattan. Adding to the spectacle is a 900-pound Swarovski star designed by architect Daniel Libeskind in 2018, its 3 million small crystals a tribute to the collective brilliance New Yorkers achieve when coming together.

Rockefeller Center’s Tree Lighting Ceremony

Scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. EST, the lighting ceremony will be hosted by actress and country artist Reba McEntire, best known for winning three Grammys and starring in three successful sitcoms. Accompanying her will be performers representing a variety of genres and generations, among them Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, Laufey, and Gwen Stefani. The event would also be incomplete without an appearance by the Radio City Rockettes, especially meaningful this year as they celebrate their centennial.

For those unable to attend, a Christmas in Rockefeller Center special will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. Rest assured, the tree will remain on display all throughout the festive months, until mid-January 2026, allowing locals and tourists to soak in the holiday spirit to the fullest. Following this date, it will be milled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity which will repurpose the wood to build homes for underserved communities nation-wide, spreading warmth and goodwill long after the merry season ends.

For more information, visit www.rockefellercenter.com/holidays.