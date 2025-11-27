SEE IT! Thousands gather to watch 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade went off without a hitch this year, with huge balloons and celebrities making appearances throughout the morning.

Now in its 99th year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a time-honored tradition that shepherds New York City into the holiday season.

Thousands of spectators bundled up against the cold and lined the streets of Midtown to catch a glimpse of this year’s parade, which, as usual, was decked out with several larger-than-life balloons brought to life by thousands of volunteers, interactive floats, and live performances. This year, new balloons included Buzz Lightyear, Mario, PAC-MAN, and Shrek’s Onion Carriage.

Among the celebrity appearances this year included Busta Rhymes, Cynthia Erivo, Shaggy, EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami (the singing voices of HUNTR/X from KPOP DEMON HUNTERS), Calum Scott, Christopher Jackson, Ciara, Colbie Caillat, Darlene Love, Debbie Gibson, Drew Baldridge, Foreigner, Gavin DeGraw, Jewel, Kool & the Gang, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Spencer Smith, Lil Jon, Luísa Sonza, Matteo Bocelli, Meg Donnelly, Mickey Guyton, Mr. Fantasy, Roman Mejia, Russell Dickerson, Taylor Momsen, Teyana Taylor and Tiler Peck.

Take a look at some of the sights from this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!