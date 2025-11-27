Quantcast
Holidays

SEE IT! Thousands gather to watch 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By & Posted on
Buzz Lightyear joined the balloon lineup this year.
Photo by Dean Moses

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade went off without a hitch this year, with huge balloons and celebrities making appearances throughout the morning.

Now in its 99th year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a time-honored tradition that shepherds New York City into the holiday season.

Thousands of spectators bundled up against the cold and lined the streets of Midtown to catch a glimpse of this year’s parade, which, as usual, was decked out with several larger-than-life balloons brought to life by thousands of volunteers, interactive floats, and live performances. This year, new balloons included Buzz Lightyear, Mario, PAC-MAN, and Shrek’s Onion Carriage.

Among the celebrity appearances this year included Busta Rhymes, Cynthia Erivo, Shaggy, EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami (the singing voices of HUNTR/X from KPOP DEMON HUNTERS), Calum Scott, Christopher Jackson, Ciara, Colbie Caillat, Darlene Love, Debbie Gibson, Drew Baldridge, Foreigner, Gavin DeGraw, Jewel, Kool & the Gang, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Spencer Smith, Lil Jon, Luísa Sonza, Matteo Bocelli, Meg Donnelly, Mickey Guyton, Mr. Fantasy, Roman Mejia, Russell Dickerson, Taylor Momsen, Teyana Taylor and Tiler Peck.

Take a look at some of the sights from this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

the turkey float
Happy Thanksgiving!Photo by Dean Moses
Goku
GokuPhoto by Dean Moses
Mario joined the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon lineup this year.
Mario joined the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon lineup this year.Photo by Dean Moses
Spongebob Squarepants.
Spongebob Squarepants.Photo by Dean Moses
A minion floats past the parade.
A minion floats past the parade.Photo by Dean Moses
Snoopy
SnoopyPhoto by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Busta Rhymes at the 99th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Busta Rhymes at the 99th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Thousands of volunteers participated in the parade.
Thousands of volunteers participated in the parade.Photo by Dean Moses
Spectators watched from their apartments as well.
Spectators watched from their apartments as well.Photo by Dean Moses
Spectators watch the Haribo gummy bear go by.
Spectators watch the Haribo gummy bear go by.Photo by Dean Moses
Christopher Jackson with Big Bird and Bert on the Sesame Street float at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Christopher Jackson with Big Bird and Bert on the Sesame Street float at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.Photo by Dean Moses
Smokey the Bear at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Smokey the Bear at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.Photo by Dean Moses
dragon float
Photo by Dean Moses
Monkey D. Luffy
Monkey D. LuffyPhoto by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
As always, Santa Claus closed out the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
As always, Santa Claus closed out the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.Photo by Dean Moses
