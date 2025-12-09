The Paley Museum decks out for the holidays with return of PaleyLand

The Paley Museum will once again be transformed into a fantastical winter wonderland as per its festive traditions. So parents, be prepared to welcome back PaleyLand as the museum itself celebrates 50 years.

New York City’s best museum has entered the Holidays for families and friends to join in on the fun events that they’ll have running all of December to Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Paleyland has many things to offer and lined up for the following weeks, including the appearances of the Harlem Globetrotters, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Blizz the Snowman, plus more from kids’ shows such as Paw Patrol.

The President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media, Maureen J. Reidy, commented on the excitement that Paleyland offers to New Yorkers and others coming to the city to enjoy their holidays.

"We are thrilled to welcome visitors to PaleyLand, where holiday cheer takes center stage and every moment feels like unwrapping pure joy," Reidy expressed.

Hosting many engaging events for families to enjoy, they’re also doing screenings of holiday episodes and movies from the classic cartoon Charlie Brown to Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas every weekend.

With that being said, each weekend will have its own special people and characters making their appearances for the day. So if, you plan on taking your kids to meet and take pictures with Chase and Skye from Paw Patrol, explore Snoopy’s Winter Wonderland through arts and crafts, or even watch Disney’s Prep & Landing with a special preview of Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs short, be sure to check out the website and plan out which weekend to attend, or attend all of them to experience the neverending fun!

Of course, it wouldn’t be Christmas without the jolly old man himself, Santa, who will be there until Christmas Eve, so that he can start preparing for the long night ahead! The meet and greets seem to be never-ending at Paleyland, and this is just the beginning of what the festive exhibit will offer this season.

Being a Paley member allows members to gain access to free admission to Paleyland with free photos with Santa. However, don’t worry about paying for drinks or treats, as the hot chocolate and holiday treats will be free once inside the cozy, warm museum.

Paleyland will also have a magnificent Menorah for display, which is the perfect background for photo opportunities for Hanukkah. The Three Kings will also be available for pictures the last day of Paleyland, with a holiday train on display for kids to be entranced by as it makes its way around.

With giveaways and the latest games in the PaleyGX Gaming Studio, there will be something for everyone in the family to enjoy from kids to young adults during one of the most magical times of the year.

There’s one more surprise that the public and Paley members can expect while Paleyland is here for a short time. They will be hosting the classic holiday film from New Line Cinema, Elf, starring Will Ferrell, on Sunday, Dec. 14, in celebration of AMC Networks’ “Best Christmas Ever” programming event. Anyone who attends for the screening will receive a special gift from AMC+, the company’s premium streaming bundle.

With a full month of fun and magic to enjoy, Paleyland should be on the list of places to visit for the holiday season as the year comes to an end. More information about each weekend can be found on PaleyCenter.org