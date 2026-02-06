This weekend only, a popular chocolate brand is hosting an immersive experience in Soho ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Tony’s Chocolonely, the impact company on a mission to end exploitation in cocoa, has teamed up with artist Cj Hendry to create “Valentony” Shop, a new installation that allows chocolate lovers to receive a mystery-box-like mystery bag, and purchase additional bags for just $1. Each bag contains at least one Tony’s bar in one of the many flavors the brand offers, though which one you get will be a mystery!

The pop-up also aims to highlight the unequally divided nature of the cocoa industry, using the mystery bags to help illustrate that divide.

“The cocoa industry is bitterly unfair,” says Aidaly Sosa Walker, VP of Marketing at Tony’s Chocolonely North America. “Cocoa farmers work tirelessly at physically demanding jobs, all for less than a dollar a day on average, meanwhile the industry is worth billions. We tell that story everywhere – from the manifesto printed inside every wrapper, to the unequally divided design of the bars, to our Only Red – and now with this popup. But we wanted to do it in a way that feels as energizing as our brand color and as sweet as our chocolate, because ultimately we wanted to deliver a love letter to the industry, a vision of how things should be: fair, sweet, and only unequal in terms of how much of your chocolate you’re willing to share.”

“Couldn’t be more chuffed to be collaborating with the Tony’s team. I have been a fan of the brand for so long and to finally be able to work together in a bigger capacity is truly an honor,” said Hendry.

“Tony’s has always stood for doing things differently,” said Sosa Walker. “Partnering with Cj Hendry allows us to bring our bold personality to life in a way that feels immersive, inclusive, and unforgettable. This isn’t just an art installation—it’s an invitation to experience our world.”

The pop-up is located at 131 Greene St. and will be open Feb. 6-8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.