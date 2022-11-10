Two popular attractions returing to Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Two particularly popular activities at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park have officially returned.

The village’s Cozy Igloos opened on Nov. 10, and the Curling Café opens on Nov. 16.

The heated Cozy Igloos are seasonally decorated to provide an entertaining space with views of the famous skating rink for groups to enjoy food and drinks, like mulled wine and hot chocolate. The igloos are open Monday through Friday from noon to 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

The Curling Café is an iceless experience offering guests a curling lane where two teams of four people will duel for 90 minutes. Each lane provides a heated dome for the team to stay comfortable and enjoy food and drinks. The Café is open from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Ticket packages for Curling Café and Cozy Igloos for groups of one through four or five through eight must be reserved online. Tickets are on sale now at ​​wintervillage.org.

The Bank of America Winter Village will be at the park until March 5, 2023. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to midnight on select weekends.