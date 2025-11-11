Union Square Holiday Market returns for 2025: Dates, vendors and Urbanspace traditions

The Union Square Holiday Market in all of its splendor.

The annual Union Square Holiday Market will return this winter season, following a series of holiday markets hosted by Urbanspace. It opens on Nov. 13 and runs through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

Ranked as one of the best holiday markets in 2023 by Planet Cruise, the outdoor market will welcome 185 vendors offering unique gifts crafted by local artists, craftspeople and entrepreneurs. Food vendors will also be on hand, serving popular eats.

“We are proud to bring the holiday markets back to New York City, continuing a tradition that celebrates community, craftsmanship and small businesses,” said Eldon Scott, president of Urbanspace. “Our markets have been ranked among the best in the world, and we’re excited to build the best experiences possible in the heart of New York.”

The Urbanspace holiday markets debuted for the season with the Holiday Shops at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park.​

Highlights of some of the vendors of this year’s Union Square Holiday Market include:

Coco Bred is a Jamaican-born company specializing in coco bread sandwiches with a variety of fillings topped with sauces, chutneys, relishes, and crumbles.

Meow Parlour, New York City’s first cat café, will sell cat-related merchandise, including beds, scratchers, food bowls, and catnip toys. All proceeds go toward cat adoption.

Rubyzaar Baked, a vendor selling liquid s’mores hot chocolate topped with a toasted marshmallow.

Wicked Heathens is a jewelry vendor offering handmade crystal pieces inspired by sacred geometry and occult symbols.

The holiday market will feature new decorations, a festive tree, and murals to set the tone for the season, inviting guests to embrace the holiday spirit.

The Union Square Holiday Market is one of several holiday markets hosted by Urbanspace this winter season.

Since 1993, Urbanspace holiday markets have become a New York City tradition, with locations including Herald Square, Columbus Circle and other sites across the city.

The markets bring together hundreds of local makers, artisans and food vendors for visitors to enjoy this holiday season.​

A new feature this year is the first digital interactive experience, offering digital maps, a vendor directory, and reservations for the Herald Haus & Bar, a new lodge at the Macy’s Holiday Square open-air market. Attendees can scan the QR code on-site at each market for more information.

​The Union Square Holiday Market is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on the Union Square Holiday Market and other Urbanspace markets, visit urbanspacemarkets.com.