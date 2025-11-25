A man inspects a float of Tom Turkey that is lined up for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday.

It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year, New York! The 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take to the streets this Thursday, November 27th.

Whether you are watching from home or live in person, here is everything to know about this year’s parade.

What time does the parade start?

The parade will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m.

What can viewers expect to see in this year’s parade?

Each year, the parade dazzles audiences with its talented performers. This year, some special performances will include the daytime debut of EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix’s hit animated original film “KPop Demon Hunters,” and acts from some of Broadway’s biggest hits: “Buena Vista Social Club”, “Just in Time” and “Ragtime.”

As per usual, the iconic Radio City Rockettes will also perform– this year celebrating their 100th anniversary.

The parade lineup this year will also feature over 5,000 volunteers, 32 balloons, 3 ballonicles, 27 floats, 4 specialty units, 33 clown groups, and more to welcome Santa Claus and ring in the holiday season.

Some of this year’s newest balloons include Buzz Lightyear, PAC-MAN, Mario, and more!

What is the parade route?

The parade will start at 77th Street and make its way down the 2.5-mile route ending at Macy’s Herald Square flagship.

Where can I watch the parade in person?

There will be designated areas for public viewing along the parade route that will be managed by the New York City Police Department.

Where can I watch the parade virtually?

Viewers across the country can watch the parade from the comfort of their own homes on NBC and Peacock starting at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will return to host the Emmy Award-winning celebration.

An encore telecast will also air at 2 p.m. ET/PT, and a Spanish-language simulcast will be hosted by Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz, and Clovis Nienow on Telemundo.

For more information, visit macys.com/parade.