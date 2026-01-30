Staten Island Chuck shyly stays put in his log home, predicting an early spring during the annual Groundhog Day prediction at the Staten Island Zoo on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.

Well, it’s Groundhog Day (again) this Monday, and that must mean we’re about to put the fate of New York City’s weather in the paws of our very own furry forecaster, Staten Island Chuck.

On Feb. 2, Chuck will brave the bitter cold that has gripped the Big Apple for weeks now and determine if we will have, in his determination, early spring or six more weeks of winter.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Chuck’s prediction:

Where is the Groundhog Day prediction happening and can I watch?

The prognostication will take place at the Staten Island Zoo, where Chuck lives year-round, in an event that is open to the public. If you can’t make it to the zoo, the ceremony is livestreamed on the Staten Island Zoo’s Facebook page.

What time does the celebration start?

Doors open at the Staten Island Zoo at 7:30 a.m. The event will start promptly at 8 a.m. on Feb. 2, with Chuck’s appearance and prediction taking place at 8:30 a.m.

How do the predictions work?

Going by the famous legend of groundhogs being amateur weather forecasters this time of year, Staten Island Chuck will make a prediction based on whether he sees his shadow. If Chuck doesn’t see his shadow, spring will be early, but if he sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter.

How do Staten Island Chuck’s predictions compare to Punxsutawney Phil?

These two groundhogs don’t always agree on the prediction, such as last year when Chuck predicted early spring while Phil predicted six more weeks of winter.

According to the Staten Island Zoo, Chuck has been more accurate when it comes to Groundhog Day predictions. The Zoo claims that Chuck has been correct over 80% of the time, having predicted correctly 26 times in the past 32 Groundhog Days, compared to Phil with a 35% rate of correct predictions.

Students from Susan E. Wagner High School will track the weather from Feb. 2 through March 20 to see if Chuck is correct!

Are there other groundhogs to watch in New York?

Yes, there is! Out on Long Island, you can find Malverne Mel and Holtsville Hal, who also offer up predictions. Last year, both of these little rodents predicted six more weeks of winter.