What you need to know about the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Let’s be frank: This time-honored Independence Day tradition returning this Friday down at Coney Island is one not to miss.

The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest will kick off on July 4 with the promise of fun, fanfare and a ton of hot dogs.

In the pantheon of competitions, there is nothing like the Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest. Some may say it is the Super Bowl, the Kentucky Derby, the Olympics (modern and classical) and Wrestlemania all rolled into one.

On America’s birthday, the flagship Nathan’s restaurant at Stillwell and Surf Avenues, where they’ve been slinging hot dogs for more than a century now, turns into the center of the universe at midday, as the eyes of the world bear witness to the greatest 10 minutes in sports — the gorgefest of the gods engaging in extreme mastication, downing hot dogs and buns at breakneck speed, all for the right to be declared champion of the universe’s preeminent competitive eating phenomenon.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to relish the festivities in person.

How does the contest work?

Competitors have 10 minutes to devour as many hot dogs and buns as possible. No condiments or utensils are permitted. Water is provided, but eaters are allowed to bring non-alcoholic beverages to help wash it all down. You can often spot the competitors dunking the buns in water to help get the dogs down faster.

When does it start?

Pre-show festivities begin at 10 a.m., with live performances and dance acts. The women’s competition is scheduled for 11 a.m., with the men’s competition at 12:30 p.m. But you should get in there early as the place will get crowded. And you don’t want to miss emcee George Shea’s epic introductions.

How do I get there?

The contest will take place near the iconic Nathan’s Famous location in Coney Island, situated at the corner of Stillwell Avenue and Surf Avenue. The store is right across the street from the Coney Island—Stillwell Avenue station, accessible by the D, N, F, and Q lines.

Who is competing?

This year marks the return of Joey Chestnut, the 16-time champion who was sidelined last year over a sponsorship dispute. 10-time women’s champion Miki Sudo, who set a new women’s world record last year of 51 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, will also be returning this year.

Can I watch from home?

Yup! ESPN, which has had exclusive rights to air the contest for 25 years, will once again air the competition. The men’s competition will run on ESPN2 at 12 p.m. and the women’s contest will air at 10:45 a.m. on ESPN3.