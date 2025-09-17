Here’s what you need to know about this year’s Village Halloween Parade

Your pumpkin spice is not the only hot thing this fall—New York City is heating up with the 52nd Annual Village Halloween Parade!

The parade kicks off on Friday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m., starting at Canal Street and marching up Sixth Avenue to 15th Street. This year’s celebration will feature hundreds of giant puppets, more than 50 bands, dancers of all styles, and thousands of New Yorkers stepping out in costumes inspired by their favorite foods!

The theme is ‘Potluck’. Participants can celebrate Halloween together, becoming the ingredient, the main dish, or the dessert in this citywide feast.

Jeanne Fleming, the artistic and creative director of this iconic parade, brought this theme for this year to life because she wanted to unite people in this time of division and conflict.

“All this talk about people starving in the world made us realize what brings people together. We really wanted to create a generous feast where everyone brings something, so that all the people contribute to this parade. It isn’t just one group of people—it’s everybody and everybody together. Meeting together feeds the spirit. Since ancient times, the thing that has brought people together is sharing a meal. So, we decided that the theme would be a potluck.” Fleming said.

The parade is free to attend, though VIP packages are available. Options include backstage access and secret viewing areas with complimentary snacks and nonalcoholic beverages.

Need ideas? Try wearing all yellow adorned with pineapple leaves or pair up with a partner: one as a chef, the other in a croquembouche-inspired hoop skirt!

Tips for Attending

When is it?

The parade is on Friday, October 31, starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. Line-up begins at 6:30 p.m.

Where is it?

The parade would take place on Canal Street to 15th Street on Sixth Avenue.

Can I go to the parade if I don’t have a costume?

No. Only people with costumes are welcome to walk in the parade

Is it free?

Yes! Be aware that over 80,000 people attend this event! You can find tickets for the VIP area to skip the line here.

Can’t Make It?

Don’t worry! The idea of this event is for EVERYONE. Spectrum NY1 News will broadcast live from the scene from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit halloween-nyc.com.