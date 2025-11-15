Where to cut your own Christmas tree near New York City

It’s never too early to start thinking about a freshly cut Christmas tree. If you’re looking to cut your own this year, now is the time to make plans. Several tree farms are by reservation only and fill up fast. Others offer opening weekend deals on Thanksgiving weekend.

Check out these local Christmas tree farms, which are just about an hour and a half from the city!

Cut Your Own Tree in Westchester County, NY

Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm – Yorktown Heights

1335 White Hill Road

914-245-5111

Hours: November 29th to mid-December, Wednesday-Monday, 10 am-4 pm. Reservations are required on November 29 & 30th.

Price: Call for information; a $40 deposit is required when making a reservation, which will go toward the purchase of your tree

This cut-your-own Christmas tree farm offers Fraser fir trees, as well as some pre-cut Fraser firs. Enjoy a farm market, gift shop, and bakery at this Westchester Christmas tree farm near NYC.

Christmas Tree Farms in Orange County

Emmerich Tree Farm – Warwick

101 Sleepy Valley Road

845-986-0151

Hours: Weekends beginning Friday, November 28th, from 9 am-3:30 pm by reservation only.

Price: Call for information; a $40 deposit is required when making a reservation, which will go toward the purchase of your tree

Free trimming, drilling, shaking, and baling. The farm offers 10 varieties of trees to choose from, including spruce, pine, and fir. Inventory is updated daily online.

Pine View Farm – New Windsor

575 Jackson Ave.

845-564-4111

Hours: December 6th & 7th, between 9 am and 4 pm

Price: $110 for all trees

The farm carefully harvests a variety of tree species, including blue, white, and Meyer spruces, and several different firs at this Orange County Christmas tree farm. Bow saws and tree carts are available. Staff will bale and secure your tree to your vehicle for your trip home.

Fairfield County, CT, Christmas Tree Farms

Jones Family Farm – Shelton

606 Walnut Tree Hill Road

203-929-8425

Hours: Open daily starting November 22nd through Christmas Eve (except Thanksgiving Day), 9 am-5:30 pm, but you must arrive by 4 pm to cut your own tree. Reservations are only required on the 3-day Thanksgiving weekend and the first weekend in December.

Price: Prices vary depending on the size of the tree.

Twine and tree baling services are available. Holiday decorations, traditional crafts, and ornaments for sale. Refreshments on hand. Leashed dogs are welcome during Christmas time, though they are not allowed in all areas.

Maple Row Farm – Easton

555 North Park Avenue

203-261-9577

Hours: Starting November 23rd, daily (except Thanksgiving) from 9 am-4:30 pm

Price: $136 on weekends for pre-cut trees. $14 off on weekdays. Cut-your-own varies.

Cut-your-own and pre-cut trees are available at this Connecticut farm. Tree baling and assistance are provided. Saws are provided, or bring your own (no chainsaws allowed). Wreaths, roping, tree stands, and holiday accessories are for sale. You can also take a joyride on one of their hayrides or snuggle up with some of their hot cocoa and snacks.

Fairview Tree Farm – Shelton

2 Sawmill City Road

203-944-9090

Hours: November 28th through December 21st, no reservations required to cut or select a tree

Prices: $108 plus tax for trees up to 10′ tall, other sizes vary

Cut your own Christmas tree at this Fairfield County Christmas tree farm. The farm is also known for its seasoned firewood, great for wood-burning stoves or fireplaces. Be sure to check out their wreaths too, which range in size from 12 inches to four feet!

Long Island Tree Farms

Elwood Pumpkin Farm – Huntington

1500 E. Jericho Turnpike

631-368-8626

Hours: Saturdays & Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm, by appointment only

Price: Call for information. No credit cards.

A 20-acre farm in western Long Island that offers fir and spruce trees in a variety of sizes. Bring your own saw to cut your tree, or the staff can cut one for you. Pre-cut trees are available. Staff will help you tie your tree to your car (no charge).

Tilden Lane Farm – Greenlawn

43 Wyckoff St.

631-533-5960

Hours: Nov. 29-Dec 14th, Saturdays & Sundays from 9 am-3 pm

Price: Trees start at $100. No credit cards.

Tilden Lane Farm offers a wide variety of Christmas trees. Bring your own saw and chop your perfect tree down, or have a worker assist you. Handmade Wreaths are on sale for $40.

Cut Your Own Christmas Tree in NJ

Hidden Pond Tree Farm – Mendham

4 W. Field Road

973-865-6362

Hours: Opens daily 8 am-5 pm starting November 22nd

Price: Call for pricing

In addition to cutting your own tree, enjoy refreshments, free hayrides (weather permitting), and marshmallow roasting around the bonfire. Christmas shop with wreaths, greenery, centerpieces, and other decorations. Cash or checks only. Pre-cut trees are also available.

Holiday Tree Farm – Augusta

44 Augusta Hill Road

973-948-7488

Hours: Call for hours.

Price: All trees $62

Trees range in size up to 9 feet at this NJ farm. Saws provided. Christmas shop on premises with wreaths and other holiday decorations for sale. No credit or debit cards.

Shale Hills Farm – Sussex

98 Pond School Road

973-875-4231

Hours: Open the Friday after Thanksgiving Day, and then each Saturday and Sunday in December, 10 am – 4 pm

Price: All trees $130

Each tree (pines, spruces, and firs) on this farm is hand-sheared, resulting in a unique appearance when it’s full-grown. Prepare for the magic, as Santa will make appearances throughout the day. Christmas movies in the hayloft and a petting zoo full of animals in the barn.

Stonerow Tree Farm – Branchville

242 Wykertown Road

973-875-7968

Hours: Nov 29, Nov 30, Dec 6, and Dec 7, 9 am-4 pmDec 6 and

Price: $80, Mastercard and Visa are accepted.

A variety of spruces and firs are available that have been tended to and prepped all year long, along with saws and twine. Furry four-legged friends are welcome, as long as they are on a leash.

Evergreen Valley Christmas Tree Farm – Washington

77 Jackson Valley Road

908-835-0557

Hours: November 28th, Wednesday-Sunday, 9 am-4 pm

Price: Tree prices vary by species. Call for more information.

Browse thousands of Christmas trees of all kinds, and enjoy a free wagon ride. Warm up with a cup of hot chocolate while you take the farm tour. Leave your pup at home because no dogs are allowed.

246 County Road 519

908-475-4508

Hours: Soft opening on November 22nd and 23rd, 8 am to 4:30 pm; Weekends starting November 28th (Black Friday) 8 am to 4:30 pm

Prices: Prices vary, and start at $16 per foot for cut-your-own trees. Mastercard and Visa are accepted.

A favorite cut-your-own Christmas tree farm in NJ since 1958, Wyckoff has more than 5,000 trees available. Wreaths, grave blankets, green décor, and more are also for sale. They even have trees in different colors, for an additional price.

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.