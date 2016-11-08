How NYC trainers practice body positivity

Working hard at the gym doesn’t mean being hard on yourself.

Here’s how NYC’s trainers radiate good vibes about their bodies and routines:

“I practice body positivity by never weighing myself and practicing mindfulness when I eat, work out and recover. I go by how I feel energy-wise and how my clothes are fitting. I allow myself to give in to an indulgence without working out extra, and I allow myself to skip workouts when my body feels weak or tired.” —Sarah Otey, Barry’s Bootcamp trainer

“I surround myself with people who support each other in a number of ways. I have been lucky to find friends who don’t obsess over their bodies, which keeps me out of that mindset as well.” —Mahri Relin, owner of Body Conceptions

“Every day when I first wake up, I think of three things I’m grateful for. One of these things is always my body and how the strength I’ve built through daily effort allows me to accomplish all that I do for myself and others.” —Adam Rosante, C9 Champion brand ambassador

“I remind myself that healthy looks different on everybody and not to compare myself to anyone else.” —Lanae Rhodes, SLT’s director of training and development

“I take a moment to remind myself how lucky I am to enjoy movement and how incredible my body is for allowing me to have a fun and active life.” —Alycea Ungaro, founder of Real Pilates

“It’s usually best for me not to compare myself to others because who knows what their genetics are or how healthy their gut biome is, or how happy they actually are in life. We are much more than what our aesthetic body presents.” —Josh Holland, Qinetic coach

“Body positivity is a choice. I wake up every morning with my personal mantra: I say, I do, I am. I am responsible for the life I live, how I live and when I live it.” —Ary Nunez, CORE Hydration trainer

“I practice body positivity by learning about the body, understanding and appreciating my body and how it reacts to food and exercise and maintaining a consistent workout/food regimen all the time. This allows me to stay in good physical shape all the time but most importantly, in times of illness, injury or low points in my confidence, be able to form coping strategies based on science and self-awareness to get back to a baseline degree of wellness.” —Edem Tsakpoe, New York Sports Clubs master trainer

“I walk around my apartment naked more often when I am feeling self-conscious or down on myself. It makes me appreciate my body as it is, stripped down, without having to answer to anyone but myself.” —Annie Mulgrew, CITYROW program director