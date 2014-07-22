Summer wellness kit: How to treat 6 common skin ailments

Rashes and bee stings and burns -- oh my!

Summer's return also brings with it a host of seasonal skin ailments, but there's no need to suffer until September. Thanks to quick over-the-counter pharmacy fixes and natural, at-home remedies, you'll be looking and feeling better in no time.

Bug bites

Mosquitos, bees and wasps may be a temporary nuisance when you're outdoors, but getting bitten or stung can lead to days of irritation. To help soften the sting, itchiness and puffiness, try Burt's Bees Bug Bite Relief, which eases discomfort with camphor and menthol. Lemongrass, lavender and orange oils also help to calm the skin. $6; Harmon Face Values, 675 Sixth Ave., 212-243-3501, Burtsbees.com

If it's not already too late, avoid bug bites with all-natural, organic, DEET-free and alcohol-free Dr. Fedorenko True Organic. The line offers a deodorant-like stick, as well as a salve, that nourishes the skin while also keeping away mosquitoes, ticks, gnats, horseflies and biting flies. Catnip, geranium, citronella, atlas cedarwood and rosemary essential oils are used to ward off pests. $20-$30; drfedorenko.com

Eczema

Dry and cracked skin isn't pretty or comfortable. To relieve irritation, rashes or minor skin issues, Yes To Coconut Eczema Relief Spray provides much-needed moisture. Get smoother and softer skin with a gentle spray. $9.99; Target, 517 E.117th St., 212-835-0860, Yestocarrots.com

Oily skin

In the season of sunshine, it's hard to avoid a shiny face. For oil control, Glo Minerals' Blotting Papers help keep your face from looking slick. Originating from abaca tree leaves, the use-and-discard papers absorb oil without messing up makeup. $8; Skin Spa New York, 55 W. 21st St. 4th fl., 212-620-0033, Gloprofessional.com

Poison ivy

If you decide to trade the concrete jungle for a real one, Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment is a medicine cabinet must. For suffers of poison ivy, oak or sumac allergies, as well as bug bites and eczema, the finely milled, 100% pure colloidal oatmeal relieves and sooths itchy, irritated skin. $6.99 for 8 packets; CVS, various locations, Aveeno.com

Sunburn

After being over-exposed to the sun, aloe is always a good idea. Aubrey Pure Aloe Vera is pure and straight-from-the-leaf. Whether as a beach bag staple, or kept cool in the refrigerator, it's easy to apply to affected areas for instant relief. $7.95; Whole Foods, various locations, Aubrey-organics.com

To prevent sunburn in the first place, try Coola Sport SPF 15 Unscented Sunscreen Spray, which contains more than 70% certified organic ingredients such as cucumber, algae and strawberry extracts. Just make sure to apply 15 minutes before sun exposure. Also available in SPF 30 and 50. $32; Oasis Day Spa, 1 Park Ave., 212-254-7722, Coolasuncare.com

Razor bumps

Wearing a bikini can be tough enough without razor bumps hurting your confidence. To treat irritated skin in your bikini area at home, mix 3 drops of pure tea tree oil, 3 tbsp. witch hazel and 1/4 cup oatmeal and apply to the affected area for 15 minutes, advises Jamie Ahn, owner of Acqua Beauty Bar (7 E. 14th St., 212-620-4329, Acquabeautybar.com).