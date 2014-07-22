Lifestyle Summer wellness kit: How to treat 6 common skin ailments Dr. Fedorenko True Organic Bug Bar is a summer must-have. Photo Credit: Dr. Fedorenko True Organic By HILARY SHEINBAUM | Special to amNewYork July 22, 2014 3:38 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Rashes and bee stings and burns -- oh my! Summer's return also brings with it a host of seasonal skin ailments, but there's no need to suffer until September. Thanks to quick over-the-counter pharmacy fixes and natural, at-home remedies, you'll be looking and feeling better in no time. Bug bites Mosquitos, bees and wasps may be a temporary nuisance when you're outdoors, but getting bitten or stung can lead to days of irritation. To help soften the sting, itchiness and puffiness, try Burt's Bees Bug Bite Relief, which eases discomfort with camphor and menthol. Lemongrass, lavender and orange oils also help to calm the skin. $6; Harmon Face Values, 675 Sixth Ave., 212-243-3501, Burtsbees.com If it's not already too late, avoid bug bites with all-natural, organic, DEET-free and alcohol-free Dr. Fedorenko True Organic. The line offers a deodorant-like stick, as well as a salve, that nourishes the skin while also keeping away mosquitoes, ticks, gnats, horseflies and biting flies. Catnip, geranium, citronella, atlas cedarwood and rosemary essential oils are used to ward off pests. $20-$30; drfedorenko.com Eczema Dry and cracked skin isn't pretty or comfortable. To relieve irritation, rashes or minor skin issues, Yes To Coconut Eczema Relief Spray provides much-needed moisture. Get smoother and softer skin with a gentle spray. $9.99; Target, 517 E.117th St., 212-835-0860, Yestocarrots.com Oily skin In the season of sunshine, it's hard to avoid a shiny face. For oil control, Glo Minerals' Blotting Papers help keep your face from looking slick. Originating from abaca tree leaves, the use-and-discard papers absorb oil without messing up makeup. $8; Skin Spa New York, 55 W. 21st St. 4th fl., 212-620-0033, Gloprofessional.com Poison ivy If you decide to trade the concrete jungle for a real one, Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment is a medicine cabinet must. For suffers of poison ivy, oak or sumac allergies, as well as bug bites and eczema, the finely milled, 100% pure colloidal oatmeal relieves and sooths itchy, irritated skin. $6.99 for 8 packets; CVS, various locations, Aveeno.com Sunburn After being over-exposed to the sun, aloe is always a good idea. Aubrey Pure Aloe Vera is pure and straight-from-the-leaf. Whether as a beach bag staple, or kept cool in the refrigerator, it's easy to apply to affected areas for instant relief. $7.95; Whole Foods, various locations, Aubrey-organics.com To prevent sunburn in the first place, try Coola Sport SPF 15 Unscented Sunscreen Spray, which contains more than 70% certified organic ingredients such as cucumber, algae and strawberry extracts. Just make sure to apply 15 minutes before sun exposure. Also available in SPF 30 and 50. $32; Oasis Day Spa, 1 Park Ave., 212-254-7722, Coolasuncare.com Razor bumps Wearing a bikini can be tough enough without razor bumps hurting your confidence. To treat irritated skin in your bikini area at home, mix 3 drops of pure tea tree oil, 3 tbsp. witch hazel and 1/4 cup oatmeal and apply to the affected area for 15 minutes, advises Jamie Ahn, owner of Acqua Beauty Bar (7 E. 14th St., 212-620-4329, Acquabeautybar.com). By HILARY SHEINBAUM | Special to amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Everything you need to know about bug sprayIt's officially mosquito season, New Yorkers. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.