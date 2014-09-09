Iggy Azalea, Rita Ora perform at Calvin Klein Reveal launch

The scent of pretty young things was in the air at Monday’s launch party for Calvin Klein’s latest fragrance, Reveal, held on the 68th floor of 4 World Trade Center.

“It” girl Iggy Azalea gave a surprise performance to an audience that included Doutzen Kroes (the face of the campaign), Gigi Hadid, Amber Heard (sans fiance Johnny Depp), Alessandra Ambrosio and Rosario Dawson. Rita Ora joined Azalea, there with boyfriend Nick Young, onstage for the pair’s single “Black Widow.”

“Entourage” star Adrian Grenier seemed to really enjoy the party’s timing right in the middle of Fashion Week: He was “surrounded by a bevy of models” all night, as per an eyewitness.