These influencers are safe for kids and teens to follow

We live in the world of social media. Everywhere you turn, you’ll see fingers big and small scrolling down Instagram or TikTok, watching the latest video or their favorite influencer. Influencer culture has exploded over the last decade and while it has its pros, there is a lot of room for misinformation and inappropriate content.

Luckily, we rounded up the safest kid-friendly influencers. From toddlers to teens, these influencers are sure to have a positive effect on your child.

An influencer list would not be complete without Ms. Rachel. The YouTube star rose to fame through her toddler education videos and family-friendly content. Her YouTube channel is geared towards babies and toddlers, with informational content such as social and preschool skills, first words, kid-friendly songs and more. She even helped New Yorkers fight against early childhood education cuts last year, when she partnered with NY 4 Childcare in an Instagram video, advocating for children and parents alike.

Known for her simple but effective interactive and playful videos, Caitie’s Classroom is ideal for preschoolers alike. With sing-along songs including the ABCs and how to count to 100, her videos are educational yet fun.

Blippi is known for his educational and adventurous videos for kids. Geared towards children of all ages, Blippi explores and answers the questions your child may have! What is a recycling bin? What do bakers do? Through Blippi, children learn about the world including animals, vehicles, occupations and more. Through his easy-to-follow and understand videos, children expand their vocabulary and expand their curiosity.

Enter Ryan’s World, where children can play pretend, participate in fun science experiments, sing and dance along to music videos, and get inspiration for DIY arts and crafts. Ryan Kaji is a kid himself, so relating to his audience is easy as pie, while his content covers a variety of topics children are naturally curious about such as airplanes, learning healthy habits and fun winter activities.

Nastya helps her friends with everyday challenges! Whether it’s helping ease through the nerves of the first day of school, learning healthy hygiene, or teaching about the dangers of having too many sweets, her videos are family-friendly and cover a wide variety of topics.

It’s never a bad time to talk money with your teenager. Haley, also known as the self-proclaimed Zillennial, offers real-life finance and money tips for children and teenagers alike. Her content covers a variety of topics including how to save, the basics of investing, and how to build financial wealth.

This Instagram account celebrates beauty and brains! Young women and teenagers can follow for their daily dose of inspiration and celebrate women being their true, authentic selves. The account covers a range of topics, from factual political information to historical men and women. This account is great for teenagers exploring who they are and curious about history and politics.

Bring some brightness to your day with this account! Founded by ‘The Office’ actor John Krasinski and started during the pandemic, the account shares happy and joyful stories to bring an uplifting spirit to your day. Featured stories include those with cancer who reach remission, wedding proposals and reunions.

If your teen is into soccer or sports, Lorenzo Greer is a great influencer for them to follow! The young teen has been honing his soccer skills since he was two years old and currently plays for the Birmingham City U7 academy overseas. His videos feature soccer tutorials, reviews and skill sets for practice.

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.