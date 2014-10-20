Jaime King’s secrets to looking beautiful

She shot scenes for “Hart of Dixie” one day before giving birth.

Jaime King is busy.

The “Hart of Dixie” actress and model is also a new mom — her baby James recently celebrated his first birthday.

Despite her full schedule, King still manages to look beautiful. So, we had to know: How does she do it?

amNewYork caught up with King, 35, at the launch of Nouráge’s new hair health formula, benefiting Locks of Love, at SoHo House recently, where she spilled her beauty secrets and tips for a work-life balance:

What does your beauty regimen consist of?

I wake up and take Nouráge, and drink a full glass of water to flush all the toxins out of the skin. I wash and exfoliate my face using either Le Prairie or La Mer serum, and don’t wear makeup if I don’t have to.

When you do wear makeup, what do you use?

I use a mixture of Chanel foundation and Laura Mercier tinted moisture with sunscreen in it, and Koh Gen Do concealer. I love Urban Decay, Dior and Chanel — they have great shimmer palettes with every color that you would ever need.

How do you balance work and motherhood?

I shot [for TV] until the day before I gave birth! I make my son a priority, and I won’t go anywhere unless I can travel with him. I went through a lot to have a baby, and he is my number one priority.

Other than ‘Hart of Dixie,’ what’s next for you?

I’m getting ready to direct a campaign for Grace and Frame Denim, traveling a lot and I am very excited for a baby line with Sapling Child. It is all organic, made with vegetable dyes and really beautiful.

What’s something that would surprise people about you?

It is very interesting growing up in Los Angeles and talking to nannies who say, ‘You are just so hands-on,’ like it’s a bad thing! People aren’t used to that.