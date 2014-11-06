Jets placekicker Nick Folk on and off the field

Just keep kicking. That’s what Nick Folk keeps telling himself.

Just keep kicking. That’s what Nick Folk keeps telling himself, and it’s working out pretty well so far.

The California native and University of Arizona graduate was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2007, where he made 131 points as a placekicker in the rookie season and was NFC kicker in the 2007 Pro Bowl. In 2010 he signed to the Jets, where his career highlights have included kicking a career-best 56 yards in 2010; kicking a 50-yard field goal with 27 seconds left against the Cowboys to give the Jets the win on Sept. 11, 2011; and kicking 23 consecutive field goals in 2013. In March, he signed a four-year, $12-million contract with the Jets.

Off the field, the father of three has partnered with the Children’s Tumor Foundation to support the research of neurofibromatosis, or NF, a genetic disorder that his cousins suffers from.

Folk clues us into the some of his winning moments and what he does to stay fit.

Where have you played the best: the Cowboys or the Jets?

That’s a tough to call, and home is in New York. Everything happens for a reason.

How do you feel about this Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers game?

I’m excited to get back out there. The Steelers are playing really well. If we can get our crowd behind it, maybe we’ll get a win out of it.

Do you think it’s fair that guys are pulling dreadlocks?

I would never pull dreadlocks on purpose. But they are calling it part of the uniform. You can’t horse-collar, but guys are playing with the dreads. I’ve got short hair so I don’t know what it feels like.

What do you usually eat throughout the day?

For breakfast, like four eggs, oatmeal. For a snack, a protein shake. And lunch I usually have a salad, and dinner whatever my wife decides to cook.

What kind of cross-training do you do?

Sometimes I’ll run the beach, pull tires and run up big hills.

How did you get involved with the Children’s Tumor Foundation?

I got involved when I first got involved in the NFL. I am working to find cure for NF which is either NF1 or NF2. At 18 months, my cousin was diagnosed by my mom, a pediatrician, with neurofibromatosis. One out of 3,000 children are born with NF. It’s very prevalent.

Who’s your celeb crush?

We watch Thomas the Train with my kids. So that’s my celeb crush. I don’t have a lot of time to watch TV.

How do you become Nick?

Lots of hard work and dedication, and believe in yourself.