Spreading love, one sign at a time: Jose Cruz’s World Needs Love Tour takes over NYC

A little bit of love goes a long way! And for Jose Cruz, love has taken him all around the country.

Those who have walked the Brooklyn Bridge may have unknowingly encountered Cruz and his meaningful messages.

It all started with a handwritten sign and a simple mission:

“It’s really a movement to spread love and positivity,” said Cruz, the creator and founder of the World Needs Love Tour.

He first began writing uplifting messages on social media, then on cardboard signs in the Brooklyn area. His first sign, saying “If you’re reading this right now, I just want to let you know that your life matters. You are important. You are loved. You are the only you in this world and no one can replace you,” started it all for him.

“This is a sign that resonates with people the most,” he said. “This one showed me that people really need to see these messages.

What started as a quiet act of encouragement quickly caught attention, leading Cruz to take his message on the road.

“I’ve been to Miami with the signs, I’ve been to Los Angeles with the signs, to Charlotte… I’ve traveled and spread love in other areas. But at the end of the day, the world needs love, Cruz told amNewYork.

Jose Cruz was born and raised in Brooklyn, and for him, that is where the heart of the World Needs Love Tour will always be.

“Brooklyn means a lot to me,” he said. You come across so many different people from all walks of life on this bridge. I met people from all over the world…it connects everybody.”

For Cruz, the Brooklyn Bridge is not only a physical connection between boroughs but also a connection to people.

The messages he holds have sparked countless interactions and helped him build a growing online community of over 30,000 followers, who appreciate his dedication to addressing the stigma around mental health.

“Mental health is stigmatized…no one really wants to talk about it, especially when it comes to men’s mental health. So I definitely feel like me, coming out here, connecting with all kinds of people, definitely helps break those cycles and the stigma, and it’s important to remind people that they’re not alone,” Cruz emphasizes.

His movement even brought tears to some people’s eyes.

“The response has been great…there’s people that have hugged me and cried and shared things they’ve gone through.”

Cruz wants everyone to know that even amidst the hustle and bustle of New York City, there is always room for some humanity.

While he has made an impact one sign at a time, he hopes to share his messages everywhere—from subway platforms and street corners to sporting events. He wants to remind people, even in the most ordinary moments, that they are never alone.

