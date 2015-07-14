Juice brand LuliTonix opens new SoHo storefront

SoHo has a new green scene.

Juice brand LuliTonix opened its first storefront this week outside of Soho Strength Lab (182 Mulberry St.), providing a new way to get its blends and elixirs beyond fitness studios and Whole Foods.

As opposed to juicing, which extracts the liquid from vegetables and fruits, LuliTonix’s blends are comprised of whole greens and fruit, so fiber, vitamins and minerals aren’t lost.

Customers can find all LuliTonix offerings at the store from its four lines of blends: Blended Greens, Chia Potions, Rejuvelixirs and Adaptogenic Magic Mylks. The shop will also serve as a pick-up point for cleanses and offer a curated assortment of beauty and wellness items.

