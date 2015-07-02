July 4th sex survey finds that everyone has sex on the holiday, or at least wants to

More than 73% of Americans surveyed said they have had sex on July 4th, according to a survey by Lovehoney.com Photo Credit: Michael Tulipan

Barbecues are not everyone’s favorite July 4th activity after all. There’s nothing like sex on a hot, national holiday.

A survey of 1,000 Americans by sex toy manufacturers Lovehoney.com found that 73.5% have had sex on July 4th–and 21% have had sex outdoors.

That’s not all: 44% want to spend July 4th with their lover, and 23% said their dream holiday involves lots of sex. Sixteen percent said they have had sex during the fireworks, and 25% said they had left parties to have sex. But that’s not all people like to do on the holiday: 43% said they like spending the long weekend with family, 40% said hanging out with friends, 40% said at a barbecue and 33% said spending time by the water.

Despite all this hot sex, only 6% of respondents said July 4th was their favorite holiday to have sex. The winner was New Years Eve, with 44% preferring to ring in the new year with sex.