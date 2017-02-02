Kanye West’s New York Fashion Week show with Yeezy Season 5 meets with CFDA controversy, report says

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Kanye West didn’t go through the proper channels to include his show at New York Fashion Week.

Yeezy, Yeezy, Yeezy, just jumped over … the Council of Fashion Designers of America?

After news hit Wednesday that Kanye West will be showing his upcoming collection, Yeezy Season 5, at February’s New York Fashion Week, more drama has already emerged over the much-anticipated line.

In an exclusive statement to Women’s Wear Daily, Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA, said West and his Yeezy team never went through the proper channels to schedule his Feb. 15 show, which is set to hit the runway at the same time as other big labels, including Thom Browne, Anna Sui and Marchesa.

“This bad behavior is not acceptable to the CFDA and should not be tolerated by the industry,” Kolb said in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily. “Because of this, the CFDA will not list Kanye West on the official schedule. However, the CFDA is more than willing to work with Kanye on securing an available time slot.”

A scheduling conflict like this can be a disaster for media coverage and industry elite, who are usually able to hit the top designer runway shows and presentations due to the CFDA’s meticulous scheduling system.

But, as someone who leaves fans waiting hours for a show — whether it be a concert or a Roosevelt Island runway debacle — rules don’t seem to apply to the one and only Kanye West.

West or his team have yet to comment on the CFDA’s statement.