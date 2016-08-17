Kanye West to return to NYFW with Yeezy season 4, Women’s Wear Daily confirms

Yeezy season is once again approaching. Kanye West’s fashion line is heading back to New York Fashion Week after a buzz-worthy appearance in Madison Square Garden last February.

West’s fashion line Yeezy will show its season four collection Sept. 7, the first day of NYFW, Women’s Wear Daily confirmed with the singer. The show is just a day after West’s “Saint Pablo” tour dates at the Garden.

Any additional information — including the location and time of the show — will be announced at a later date.

But from West’s last NYFW appearance, which was anything but uninteresting, we’re sure to expect quite the show.