Deceased UES heiress left $50,000 for her nail technician

She wanted to take care of those who took care of her.

Karen Parker Gray left generous sums to her nail technician, hairdressers and many more. Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM/petesouza

This inheritance is spreading across New York.

Karen Parker Gray, an Upper East Side heiress who passed away after a heart attack in August, left generous sums for several New Yorkers, The New York Daily News reports.

A 10-page, handwritten will, details the amounts Gray intended to share with those who helped her.

Among the recipients are her hairstylists, a doorman, a housekeeper, her “favorite coat check woman” and Jenny Kim, 60, of Echo Spa, which Gray reportedly visited twice a week for 12 years. Grey would specifically ask for Kim to massage her and chat about her family. She left Kim $50,000 in the unwitnessed will due to her “love and devotion.”

“I feel good that she remembered me like that — not about the money,” Kim told the Daily News via a Korean translator.

The full amount of Gray’s fortune remains unknown to the public.

Of the $3 million shared in the will, other major recipients include the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Heard Museum in Arizona, where Gray owned property.