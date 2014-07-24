Katie Lee’s favorite East End dining destinations

“I think Long Island has some of the best food in the world.”

For foodie and celebrity chef Katie Lee, the East End is where it’s at.

“I think Long Island has some of the best food in the world,” says Lee, who recently co-hosted the fourth annual Dan’s Taste of Two Forks in Bridgehampton. “This area, we have some of the best farms in the world. We have great seafood, we have chicken farms, we have all this produce, we have vineyards. It doesn’t get any better! Everything you want to eat is right here in this area.”

It’s no surprise that so many celebrity chefs, including Ina Garten, Tom Colicchio, Bobby Flay and Lee herself, call the East End home.

“I think that chefs really want to be here because this is an area where there’s so much good food and it’s really inspiring to cook here,” says Lee. “I actually just finished writing my third cookbook which is all Hamptons inspired, so that will be out next summer.”

When Lee’s not shooting her Food Network show “The Kitchen,” she’s working in her own kitchen cooking. But she still manages to get out and enjoy what the area has to offer.

“I live out here all year long,” says Lee. “People should come out here and enjoy the food all year long because it changes with the seasons.”

Lee shares some of her favorite dining destinations in the East End:

Dave’s Grill

468 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-9190, davesgrill.com

“I have to go there for lobster rolls!”

Sushi Zuki

688 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, 631-726-4600

“That’s my favorite Japanese spot, I go there quite a bit!”

The Green Thumb

829 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, 631-726-1900, greenthumborganicfarm.com

“I love going to the farmstand, I go to The Green Thumb in Water Mill almost every day and I make a big salad and I have the fruit for breakfast.”

Nick and Toni’s

136 N. Main St., 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Tutto Il Giorno

56 Nugent St., Southampton, 631-377-3611, tuttoilgiorno.com