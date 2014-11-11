Kelly Killoren Bensimon’s fall favorites and model-worthy looks

As a model in Paris, I learned there are seven must-haves for dressing well: Repetto ballet shoes, slim black trousers, a chunky sweater, a simple black dress, a men’s-style overcoat, a handbag/clutch and sky-high heels. Those are the rules, now let’s get to breaking them.

My agent Marcos Olazabal from New York Model Management has been insisting lately that I should model again. He and his team came over to my apartment and dressed me from my own closet in the fall pieces they liked for me: J.Crew chunky cream fisherman sweater, beige suede Daryl K leggings, black Helmut Lang leggings, a white oversize Acne Studios white leather motorcycle jacket and ankle cowboy boots.

The look they loved for me was Katharine Ross-inspired from “The Stepford Wife” (a must-see), and a mix of Gisele Bundchen and Julia Roberts.

Instead of my usual Charlie By MZ and Manolo Blahnik heels, I wore thigh-high boots and Golden Goose ankle booties. My hair was untamed, wild and lightly curly — effortless Saturday hair.

The palette was nude, white and tan for the “Katharine Ross” Kelly. The black leather jeans, white leather coat and dark brown booties and overcoat with Carlos Falchi fringe bag was for the rocker “Gisele” Kelly.

The one thing the stylist really wanted was a pink or tan coat for the “Julia Roberts” Kelly. And it just so happens that I have been coveting a pink overcoat from Club Monaco for weeks.

I was so inspired. Should I model again? Let me know and tell me who I would be a good image for. I wanna know what you think.

And here’s how to get the looks from my closet that inspired my agent to get me modeling again.

Pink Matalin coat from Club Monaco, $549

Faux leather ponte leggings from Ann Taylor, $98

White faux fur collar motorcycle jacket from Ann Taylor, $198

Faux fur jacket from H&M, $59.95

Mohair-blend sweater from H&M, $39.95

Petty ankle booties from Sam Edelman, $130



