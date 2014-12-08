Kelly Killoren Bensimon’s gift picks this shopping season

This year, she was inspired by her daughters.

‘Tis the season to be generous and not greedy.

And if you’re on the hunt for gifts that the fashionable women on your list will love, here are my picks from the top shops and online retailers around.

For my list this year, I was inspired by my daughters, who scour every website and store for the best of the season:

Melissa Odabash rosie metallic crochet-knit dress | $300, net-a-porter.com

Donald Robertson for J.Crew cheetah tee | $45, jcrew.com

H&M lace dress | $29.95, hm.com

Rick Owens oversized jersey T-shirt | $335,

Net-a-porter.com

James Perse Sheer Slub Crew Neck Tee | $65,

shopbop.com

Soul Cycle leggings | $75, soul-cycle.com

Wolford Satin de Luxe tights | $72, wolfordshop.com

Ladakh X UO Margot faux fur jacket | $79 (sale),

urbanoutfitters.com

Manolo Blahnik BB suede point-toe pumps in baby pink | $595,

saksfifthavenue.com

Comme Des Garcons Chuck Taylor low top | $100, barneys.com

Rag & Bone Floppy Brim Fedora | $195, thedreslyn.com

Glovely witner touchscreen gloves | $19.99, glove.ly

Henri Bendel leaf headband | $118, henribendel.com

Pamela Love five spike earrings | $225, shopbop.com

Fallon oversize hoop earrings | $100, barneys.com

Miansai screw cuff in rose gold | $200, miansai.com

Morgan Lane Lanie sleeping mask set | $98,

morgan-lane.com

Creme de la Mer moisturizing cream | $160 (1 oz.), cremedelamer.com

Ruby Woo lipstick | $16, maccosmetics.com

Jabonería Marianella rejuvenating face and body bar | $16,

marianellasoap.com

Baiser ROSE home spray (Editor’s note: this is part of a home fragrance collection designed by the writer) | $75, baiser-rose.com

Jonathan Adler letter throw pillow | $125, jonathanadler.com