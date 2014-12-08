Kelly Killoren Bensimon’s gift picks this shopping season

‘Tis the season to be generous and not greedy.
And if you’re on the hunt for gifts that the fashionable women on your list will love, here are my picks from the top shops and online retailers around.
For my list this year, I was inspired by my daughters, who scour every website and store for the best of the season:
Melissa Odabash rosie metallic crochet-knit dress | $300, net-a-porter.com
Donald Robertson for J.Crew cheetah tee | $45, jcrew.com
H&M lace dress | $29.95, hm.com
Rick Owens oversized jersey T-shirt | $335,
Net-a-porter.com
James Perse Sheer Slub Crew Neck Tee | $65,
shopbop.com
Soul Cycle leggings | $75, soul-cycle.com
Wolford Satin de Luxe tights | $72, wolfordshop.com
Ladakh X UO Margot faux fur jacket | $79 (sale),
urbanoutfitters.com
Manolo Blahnik BB suede point-toe pumps in baby pink | $595,
saksfifthavenue.com
Comme Des Garcons Chuck Taylor low top | $100, barneys.com
Rag & Bone Floppy Brim Fedora | $195, thedreslyn.com
Glovely witner touchscreen gloves | $19.99, glove.ly
Henri Bendel leaf headband | $118, henribendel.com
Pamela Love five spike earrings | $225, shopbop.com
Fallon oversize hoop earrings | $100, barneys.com
Miansai screw cuff in rose gold | $200, miansai.com
Morgan Lane Lanie sleeping mask set | $98,
morgan-lane.com
Creme de la Mer moisturizing cream | $160 (1 oz.), cremedelamer.com
Ruby Woo lipstick | $16, maccosmetics.com
Jabonería Marianella rejuvenating face and body bar | $16,
marianellasoap.com
Baiser ROSE home spray (Editor’s note: this is part of a home fragrance collection designed by the writer) | $75, baiser-rose.com
Jonathan Adler letter throw pillow | $125, jonathanadler.com