LaGuardia and JFK: Where to eat and what to do while you wait

Airports don’t have to be hell on earth.

Airports, to some, are hell on earth. But thanks to a wave of recent upgrades, they don’t have to be.

In the past few years, top chefs have played a big part in both John F. Kennedy International Airport’s $28 million renovation of Terminal 4’s food service and a $160 million investment to modernize LaGuardia Airport’s Terminals C and D. And there’s more to come; last month, Newark Liberty International Airport announced a $120 million upgrade to United Airlines’ Terminal C that’ll add 55 new dining venues, as well as more than 6,000 iPads, over the next year and a half.

If you’re traveling out of NYC’s airports this holiday, here are some of the top amenities to check out:

LAGUARDIA

DINING

Figs Restaurant: An airport outpost of Todd English’s Boston pizzeria. Terminal B

Artichoke: The popular pizzeria has an outpost in the Food Hall. Terminal C

Biergarten: Brooklyn Brewery master brewer Garrett Oliver oversees this bar. Terminal C

Cotto: Michael White is behind this Italian trattoria. Terminal C

Victory Grill: The Andrew Carmellini-attached spot offers classic American dishes and a raw bar. Terminal C

Vuelo Taqueria: This Mexican concept from Aarón Sánchez, of Fonda and Centrico, serves tacos, tortas and burritos. Terminal C

Wibar: Choose from more than 100 wines by the glass. Terminal C and D

Custom Burgers: Fast food gets an upgrade this Pat La Frieda joint. Terminal C and D

Crust: Enjoy pizza developed by Sullivan Street Bakery’s Jim Lahey. Terminal C and D

Minnow: Andrew Carmellini is back, developing the menu at this seafood spot. Terminal D

Prime Tavern: Meat lovers should head straight to this modern steakhouse. Terminal D

Taglaire: Get a New York-style slice by Dominick DeMarco of Di Fara Pizza fame. Terminal D

SALON

Warren Tricomi: Get a trim, blow out, deep conditioning treatment and more. Terminal C

XpresSpa: Relax with a manicure, massage or facial before your flight. Terminal C

TECH

There are 1,500 iPads throughout Delta’s Terminals C and D, which can be used to order meals (delivery guaranteed within 10 minutes).

JFK

DINING

BRKLYN Beer Garden: Find 20-plus taps and a menu by Chef Laurent Tourondel. Terminal 2

Croque Madame: Carmellini puts his touch on JFK with this sandwich shop. Terminal 2

Due Amici: Salumeria Rosi’s Cesare Casella heads this Italian spot. Terminal 2

Shiso: Head here for sushi and small plates from Morimoto chef Robby Cook. Terminal 2

Tagliare: Find classic New York-style pizza here. Terminal 2

Uptown Brasserie: An eclectic menu and craft cocktails from Marcus Samuelsson. Terminal 4

Blue Smoke on the Road: An outpost of Danny Meyer’s BBQ restaurant. Terminal 4

La Brea Bakery: An outpost of Nancy Silverton’s world-renowned bakery. Terminal 4

Shake Shack: Meyer’s burger joint has two locations in one terminal. Terminal 4

AeroNuova: Watch a black-and-white Italian film while you eat. Terminal 5

Deep Blue Sushi: Enjoy sushi at this popular spot from Michael Schulson. Terminal 5

La Vie: Two Minetta Tavern veterans serve up French country classics. Terminal 5

Piquillo: Chef Alex Raij developed the menu at this tapas restaurant. Terminal 5

SALON

XpresSpa: Relax with a manicure, massage or facial before your flight. Terminal 1 and 4

BeRelax: Services include Swedish massage, mani/pedis and a blow-dry bar. Terminal 5

TECH

There are more than 300 iPads in Terminal 2 at BRKLYN Beer Garden, Due Amici and Shiso, as well as more than 100 in Terminal 5.