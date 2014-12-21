Get crunchtime gifts at Brooklyn flea markets

If you’re doing some last-minute holiday shopping or just looking for some cool stuff this winter, amNewYork is here to help. These winter markets — some of which run through Christmas and others that will be around through the new year — have all sorts of cool, unique goods:

Artists & Fleas in Williamsburg

Home to more than 100 individual sellers every week, this weekend market — which also has a location in Chelsea Market — offers up the best in Brooklyn fashion, jewelry, vintage goods, art, design and more. The holiday theme prevails for the next couple of weeks, so head on over to score some unique handmade goodies for your stocking stuffers. Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 70 N. Seventh St., Williamsburg, artistsandfleas.com/williamsburg

Brooklyn Winter Flea + Holiday Market

The renowned Brooklyn Flea moves indoors for the winter season (from November through March), providing you with a nice, warm holiday shopping atmosphere. A hundred vendors peddling all sorts of goods, plus 25 food vendors, make the 30,000-square-foot space in Crown Heights an all-day destination. Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 1000 Dean St. between Classon and Franklin avenues, Crown Heights, brooklynflea.com/markets

The Market NYC, Brooklyn

See artisans at work as you peruse the aisles of The Market NYC in Brooklyn, an offshoot of the one in Greenwich Village. Featuring designer clothes and jewelry, vintage goods, art books, lamps, handmade soap, artifacts, paintings, eyewear and collectibles, this year-round market is a great spot for those holiday gifts this time of year. Wed.-Fri., noon-7 p.m., (closed Dec. 25), Sat. & Sun., 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 218 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg, themarketnyc.com

The Makers Holiday Market at the Old American Can Factory

Monday is the last day for this holiday pop-up market, featuring the wares of a dozen artisans who make their goods at the Old American Can Factory. Stop by for accessories, books, ceramics, jewelry, paper goods, skin care products, tableware, toys, art, photography and more. And if that’s not enticing enough, the Runner + Stone Bakery/Restaurant will be on hand offering food, sweets and beverages. Closes Monday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., The Old American Can Factory, 232 Third St., Gowanus, marketsofnewyork.com

DUMBO Holiday Market at The Shops at 145 Front

Taking place for the first time this year, this market features a dozen unique shops at 145 Front in DUMBO, offering gift options created by independent artisans and designers. Goods include antiques, jewelry, clothing, accessories, art, furniture and much more. The holiday market runs now through Christmas Eve. Through Dec. 24, 145 Front St., DUMBO, 347-977-7592, facebook.com/dumboholidaymarket

Shwick Market of Makers

If you have yet to venture out to Bushwick, now is as good a time as any. Head on down to the Shwick Market of Makers, a holiday pop-up aiming to attract visitors to the Brooklyn neighborhood. Open now through the end of the month, the market features Bushwick-based artisans ranging from food vendors to fashion designers to jewelry makers to artists and more, with street artists and performers on hand to offer some added entertainment. Daily through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., closed Dec. 27 and 28, Shwick Market, 6 Charles Place, Bushwick, shwick.us