Last-minute gifts for kids

Whether you like the thrill of last-minute shopping or time simply has caught up with you, it’s not too late to grab a great gift for the little ones in your life. Here are some suggestions that are sure to put a smile on their face:

Baubles for baby

Put the blocks down and notch up creative building play with PipSquigz, by Fat Brain Toy Co. These vibrant, silicone rubber links come in a variety of shapes and use suction cups to connect to each other. They are non-marking and are even great for bath time. $19.99, recommended for ages 0-5; Kidding Around, 60 W. 15th St., 212-645-6337

Toddler time

Kids can feel like grown-ups with their very own Kidizoom Smartwatch by VTech. In addition to telling time, they can take photos and video and play mini learning games. The colorful watches have a variety of customizable options and are also splash proof. $59.99, recommended for ages 4 and up; Target, 517 E. 117th St., 212-835-0860

Little kids, big fun

NSI Toys’ Wubble Bubble is a fun, squishy ball that resembles a super-tough, oversized bubble. Kids can bounce it, catch it, squeeze it and kick it. The ball is washable and inflates to 3 feet in two minutes with an optionally included pump. $12.99/$16.99 with pump, recommended for ages 6 and up; Target, 139 Flatbush Ave., Fort Greene, 718-290-1109

Primary play

The Air Hogs RollerCopter by Spin Master is sure to keep elementary school-aged kids entertained. The remote-controlled helicopter flies within a caged ball, protecting it from crashes as they steer it around the floor, up walls and even along the ceiling. $47.99, recommended for ages 8 and up; Target, 517 E. 117th St., 212-835-0860

Preteen party

Bop It! is an addictive game that challenges kids’ reaction time. Bop It! Beats, a new version, combines the classic game with pop music, including “Pound the Alarm” by Nicki Minaj and “Levels” by Avicii. Commands include spinning the turntable and scratching it back and forth. $16.98, recommended for ages 8 and up; Toys R Us, 3540 48th St., Long Island City, 718-937-8697

Teen techies

Orbotix’s Ollie might be called an app-controlled robot, but it looks more like a spinning soda can and acts more like a remote control car. Kids can speed, spin, drift and flip the Ollie with app-powered stunts. They can build their own courses and jumps and even create custom tricks to share with their friends. The robot compatible with is both iOS and Android and is powered by USB. $99.95, recommended for ages 8 and up; Apple Store, 767 Fifth Ave., 212-336-1440