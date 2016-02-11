Last-minute off-beat date ideas for Valentine’s Day

If you’re in need of some Valentine’s weekend plans, look no further.

If you’re in need of some Valentine’s weekend plans, look no further. Instead of trying to score a last-minute reservation for a prix fixe, consider one (or several) of these off-beat dates for all types of lovers.

Animal lovers: Woo at the Zoo

Join Wildlife Conservation Society animal experts and learn about the unique courtship and breeding behaviors of the animals at the Central Park Zoo, with wine, hors d’oeuvres and a trivia contest to follow. Sat., 5-7 p.m., $130/couple, $120/couple for members, 21 and over only, 64th Street and Fifth Avenue in Central Park, 212-439-6500, centralparkzoo.com

Theater lovers: Nightcap Riot

Catch the last weekend of this multi-hyphenate production, which features a play, concert and cocktail tasting all in one night. Sat. and Sun. at 8 p.m., $50; Magick City, 37 Box St., Greenpoint, nightcapriot.com

Wine lovers: Realistic wine pairings at Q.E.D.

The Astoria cafe and events space hosts writer Michael Pomranz for a wine lesson we can all get behind: how to pair vino with everyday foods like leftover Chinese and microwave mac & cheese. Tastings guaranteed. Sat., 5-6:30 p.m., $40; 27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria, 347-451-3873, qedastoria.com

Macabre lovers: Boroughs of the Dead

For a twisted take on the holiday, the company is holding a Valentine’s Day edition of The Ultimate Greenwich Village Ghost Tour. Hear tales of tragic romances, love triangles and, of course, murder, then clink to your own lucky fortune with champagne. Sat., 7 p.m., $20 in advance, $25 at the site; meeting at St. Mark’s Church, 131 E. 10th St., 917-409-8533, boroughsofthedead.com

Pizza lovers: Pizza-making class with Pizza Beach LES

Learn how to make the perfect pizza with Pizza Beach LES. During the two-hour session, you’ll make a heart-shaped pizza with toppings of your choosing, enjoy unlimited pizza and wine and top it off with Il Laboratorio del Gelato ($10 extra). Sunday, 6 and 8 p.m., $45/person; 167 Orchard St., 646-852-6478, tickets at eventbrite.com

Manicure lovers: Paintbox

Ladies, treat yourselves to a Valentine’s Day-themed manicure at this high-design nail studio, including a heart-shaped design in red and white. Sessions end with a class of Champagne. $58 polish design, $68 gel design; 17 Crosby St., 212-219-2412, paint-box.com

Craft lovers: Paint class at Muse Paintbar

Channel your inner artiste at the new TriBeCa location of Muse Paintbar. Classes are available throughout the weekend, during which you are guided by an instructor to create a set painting, including several heart-themed sessions. Grab a drink or bite to eat at the kitchen and bar. $45/painter; 329 Greenwich St., 646-760-6100, musepaintbar.com

Film lovers: Syndicated

Sure, movie and a dinner is a bit cliched, but not when it’s at someplace new, right? For its first Valentine’s Day, this month-old Bushwick movie theater/bar/kitchen is screening “Once,” for all the hopeless romantics (5, 7, and 9 p.m.). Campy horror flicks more your style? You can also catch a late showing of “My Bloody Valentine” (11 p.m.). The kitchen will also be serving up specials, including Royal Miyagi oysters, braised short rib and red velvet donuts. 40 Bogart St., Bushwick, 718-386-5181, syndicatedbk.com